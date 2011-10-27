Turkey exports cherries to China

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey has made an export of cherries to China for the first time, said Ihsan Beser, chairman of Anadolu Kiraz.
The export was made under the 2013 Food Security Agreement and the 2015 Plant Health Protocol, that were signed between Turkey and China, Beser said.
In China's crowded cities, such as Guangzhou, Shanghai and Pekin, people consume a large quantity of cherries, he said.
“China imports cherries mostly from Chile, the U.S., Canada and Australia," Beser noted.
In Chile, the cherry season ends in April, but in Turkey it starts in May. “Chile is not a rival for Turkey,” he underlined.
Within the scope of the first cherry exports, the company sent 4 tons of cherries to four customers in China, Beser stressed.
"They will be sold in big markets and online stores. We expect more order next year," he said.
Turkey exported cherries worth nearly $160 million last year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.
The company's share price fell 2.8 percent to $81.92 following the report, the third quarter in a row that has seen Wall Street punish the company for weak results.
Country welcomes 16 million foreign visitors from January to June, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Ersoy
Operating margin for the first six months of the year increased meanwhile to a record 6.4 percent of sales, said a statement from the group that owns the Renault, Dacia, Lada, Samsung and Alpine brands.
BIST 100 rises 0.09 pct; USD/TRY exchange rate climbs to 4.8520
The IMF warning, contained in a policy report, comes after Chinese leaders earlier this week signalled a shift toward looser fiscal policy to help barricade the world's second-largest economy against global economic turbulence.
It’s loss is biggest ever in single day for US traded firm
BIST 100 climbs 0.43 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.8160
The dollar dropped against the euro, while bitcoin neared $8,300.
Indices for Turkey's service, construction, and retail trade sectors rise in current month compared to June, says TurkStat
BIST 100 rises around 250 points, while Turkish lira gains value against foreign currencies
Even though there have been some currency movements recently, "there is no evidence of manipulation," IMF chief conomist Maury Obstfeld said.
Policy rate, also known as one-week repo rate, unchanged at 17.75 pct
BIST 100 rises 0.23 pct; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 4.7520
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.2 percent to 7,674.17 points compared with the close on Monday.
Consumer confidence index stands at 73.1 this month, compared to 70.3 in June, according to official data