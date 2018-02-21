Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:21, 28 July 2018 Saturday
Middle East
14:43, 28 July 2018 Saturday

  • Share
Evacuations aim to change Syria demography
Evacuations aim to change Syria demography

Mustafa said Turkish military operations have created a safe zone for Syrian civilians

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Syrian opposition have warned that the forced evacuations by regime forces in the country’s southwestern Daraa province aims to change the demographic structure in the area.

“The Assad regime, backed by Iran, began the forced evacuation in Daraa. The same scenario took place in Eastern Ghouta and Homs before,” Abdurrahman Mustafa, the chairman of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, told a press conference on Friday.

“As a result of this forced migration policy, there is now a large population density in Idlib,” he said.

Mustafa said that since the U.S. left the areas where it was a guarantor country, “the regions have left to their fate”.

The opposition leader said the Turkish presence in Idlib as a guarantor country is the “only solution” to the problem.

“Turkey is already in Syrian lands to assure security,” he said.

“Since the revolution, Turkey has taken a stance by the Syrian people and fulfilled its responsibilities in line with international agreements,” he said. “Should Turkey maintains a presence in Idlib as a guarantor country, what has happened in Daraa and other regions will not be repeated again.”

Mustafa said the Syrian opposition believes in a political solution to the conflict in Syria.

“The Syrian people will ultimately win despite the regime gains on the ground,” he said. “The Syrian people will continue the struggle until their demands are met.”

The opposition leader said the military balance in Syria has shifted greatly between 2014 and 2018. “Nevertheless, that doesn't mean the regime has won. The regime expanded its lands thanks to the support of Iran and Russia," he said.



Related syria east ghouta
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests

More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since March
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California

Carr Fire destroys 65 structures, leaving 55 others damaged
Iraqi PM top cleric urge gov t to meet protest
Iraqi PM, top cleric urge gov’t to meet protest demands

Ali al-Sistani calls for speedy formation of government following manual recount of May 12 poll results
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa injuring worshipers
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa, injuring worshipers

Police dispatch reinforcements to flashpoint holy site amid ongoing clashes with Palestinians
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Trump's sanction remarks have not affected military ties with Turkey
Trump foreign policy Threatening words alienate allies
Trump foreign policy: Threatening words alienate allies

US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey over pastor Brunson put Trump’s threatening rhetoric against allies in spotlight
US urges Israel to apply Red-Dead Sea plan with Jordan
US urges Israel to apply Red-Dead Sea plan with Jordan

Israel-Jordan agreement to link Red and Dead seas was suspended last year
Ahed Tamimi to release from Israeli prison on Sunday
Ahed Tamimi to release from Israeli prison on Sunday

Ahed al-Tamimi was sentenced to 8 months behind bars earlier this year for ‘attacking’ Israeli soldier
Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq s Basra
Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq’s Basra

Ongoing protests in southern Iraq have reportedly left 14 people dead and hundreds more injured
Support for Palestine growing among Jews
Support for Palestine growing among Jews

Jewish millennials can no longer reconcile entrenched liberal values with Israeli oppression, BDS co-founder said.
Trump threatens Turkey with sanctions over Brunson
Trump threatens Turkey with sanctions over Brunson

'This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!' Trump tweets
What is BRICS
What is BRICS?

BRICS is made up of China, Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee

Next meeting on Syrian crisis to take place from July 30-31 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi  
Trump EU's Juncker agree to ease trade tensions
Trump, EU's Juncker agree to ease trade tensions

Germany's economy minister described the agreement as a "breakthrough" that "can avoid trade war."
Canada Mexico say free trade deal must include US
Canada, Mexico say free trade deal must include US

Both countries reject Trump’s proposal for separate agreements
Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa s Buraq Wall
Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa’s Buraq Wall

Large block of stone reportedly fell from Al-Aqsa’s Al-Buraq Wall earlier this week

News

4th convoy of evacuees from Daraa arrives in Idlib
4th convoy of evacuees from Daraa arrives in Idlib

Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria
Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria

UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee

UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee

Erdogan to discuss Syria with Putin in South Africa
Erdogan to discuss Syria with Putin in South Africa

German chancellor meets Russian FM to discuss Syria
German chancellor meets Russian FM to discuss Syria

Canada condemns chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta
Canada condemns chemical attack in Eastern Ghouta

14th convoy departs E. Ghouta amid evacuation deal
14th convoy departs E Ghouta amid evacuation deal

Assad regime uses chlorine gas in Eastern Ghouta
Assad regime uses chlorine gas in Eastern Ghouta






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 