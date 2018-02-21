14:43, 28 July 2018 Saturday

Evacuations aim to change Syria demography

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Syrian opposition have warned that the forced evacuations by regime forces in the country’s southwestern Daraa province aims to change the demographic structure in the area.

“The Assad regime, backed by Iran, began the forced evacuation in Daraa. The same scenario took place in Eastern Ghouta and Homs before,” Abdurrahman Mustafa, the chairman of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, told a press conference on Friday.

“As a result of this forced migration policy, there is now a large population density in Idlib,” he said.

Mustafa said that since the U.S. left the areas where it was a guarantor country, “the regions have left to their fate”.

The opposition leader said the Turkish presence in Idlib as a guarantor country is the “only solution” to the problem.

“Turkey is already in Syrian lands to assure security,” he said.

“Since the revolution, Turkey has taken a stance by the Syrian people and fulfilled its responsibilities in line with international agreements,” he said. “Should Turkey maintains a presence in Idlib as a guarantor country, what has happened in Daraa and other regions will not be repeated again.”

Mustafa said the Syrian opposition believes in a political solution to the conflict in Syria.

“The Syrian people will ultimately win despite the regime gains on the ground,” he said. “The Syrian people will continue the struggle until their demands are met.”

The opposition leader said the military balance in Syria has shifted greatly between 2014 and 2018. “Nevertheless, that doesn't mean the regime has won. The regime expanded its lands thanks to the support of Iran and Russia," he said.