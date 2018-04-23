Update: 15:42, 28 July 2018 Saturday

UN body launches training for Syrians in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in cooperation with Turkey and Japan on Friday launched an agricultural training program for both Syrians and their Turkish host communities.

The project aims to boost self-reliance of participants in rural communities and improve their income-generation skills and related knowledge in agricultural labor market in Turkey's southeastern Sanliurfa and southern Kilis provinces.

Viorel Gutu, FAO representative in Turkey, told Anadolu Agency about their concern for creating new job opportunities for Syrians and their local hosts in Turkey.

"Vocational training in agricultural production can help to improve economic opportunities for both groups,” Gutu said.

Thanking the Japanese government for its financial support, Gutu added: "By providing this funding, Japan has made sure that programs that can really help Syrians and host communities will be implemented on the ground.”

More than 150 participants from both communities -- including 50 women -- will be selected for a six-week work training.

Under the training umbrella, beekeeping, vegetable, pistachio and olive production areas will be covered for participants in Kilis province, while livestock and herd management, as well as traditional dishes preparation training will be provided for the rest in Sanliurfa province of Turkey.

Apart from the main training course, the Japanese Association for Aid and Relief will also conduct a training on healthy diets for 50 female participants from the group.