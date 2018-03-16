Turkish president meets Zambian counterpart in Lusaka

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday met his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu in the capital Lusaka Saturday.
Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan were accompanied by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan and other two lawmakers.
He was welcomed by President Lungu and his wife, the Zambian foreign Minister, the Zambian ambassador in Ankara and Turkey’s ambassador in Lusaka including other ministers and diplomats upon their arrival at the Kenneth Kaunde International Airport.
Erdogan also visited the cemetery reserved for former presidents of Zambia.
