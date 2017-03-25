Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:20, 28 July 2018 Saturday
Middle East
Update: 16:56, 28 July 2018 Saturday

  • Share
4th convoy of evacuees from Daraa arrives in Idlib
4th convoy of evacuees from Daraa arrives in Idlib

The 10-bus convoy is reportedly carrying some 450 passengers

World Bulletin / News Desk

A fourth convoy carrying opposition fighters and civilians from Syria’s southwestern Daraa province arrived in opposition-held parts of Idlib in the country’s north on Saturday.

The 10-bus convoy is reportedly carrying some 450 passengers, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent based in the region.

With the new arrivals, at least 2,850 people have been evacuated from Daraa to Idlib and Aleppo’s western countryside in recent days.

Last month, the Syrian regime -- with Russian air support -- launched a major military operation in Daraa, allowing it and its allies to establish control over most of Syria’s border with Jordan.

The fighting led to a major displacement crisis, with an estimated 350,000 civilians fleeing Daraa towards areas near the border.

Following peace talks last year in Kazakh capital Astana, Daraa was designated a “de-escalation zone” in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.



Related syria idlib
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests

More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since March
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California

Carr Fire destroys 65 structures, leaving 55 others damaged
Iraqi PM top cleric urge gov t to meet protest
Iraqi PM, top cleric urge gov’t to meet protest demands

Ali al-Sistani calls for speedy formation of government following manual recount of May 12 poll results
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa injuring worshipers
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa, injuring worshipers

Police dispatch reinforcements to flashpoint holy site amid ongoing clashes with Palestinians
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Trump's sanction remarks have not affected military ties with Turkey
Trump foreign policy Threatening words alienate allies
Trump foreign policy: Threatening words alienate allies

US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey over pastor Brunson put Trump’s threatening rhetoric against allies in spotlight
US urges Israel to apply Red-Dead Sea plan with Jordan
US urges Israel to apply Red-Dead Sea plan with Jordan

Israel-Jordan agreement to link Red and Dead seas was suspended last year
Ahed Tamimi to release from Israeli prison on Sunday
Ahed Tamimi to release from Israeli prison on Sunday

Ahed al-Tamimi was sentenced to 8 months behind bars earlier this year for ‘attacking’ Israeli soldier
Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq s Basra
Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq’s Basra

Ongoing protests in southern Iraq have reportedly left 14 people dead and hundreds more injured
Support for Palestine growing among Jews
Support for Palestine growing among Jews

Jewish millennials can no longer reconcile entrenched liberal values with Israeli oppression, BDS co-founder said.
Trump threatens Turkey with sanctions over Brunson
Trump threatens Turkey with sanctions over Brunson

'This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!' Trump tweets
What is BRICS
What is BRICS?

BRICS is made up of China, Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee

Next meeting on Syrian crisis to take place from July 30-31 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi  
Trump EU's Juncker agree to ease trade tensions
Trump, EU's Juncker agree to ease trade tensions

Germany's economy minister described the agreement as a "breakthrough" that "can avoid trade war."
Canada Mexico say free trade deal must include US
Canada, Mexico say free trade deal must include US

Both countries reject Trump’s proposal for separate agreements
Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa s Buraq Wall
Israel authorities move stone from Al-Aqsa’s Buraq Wall

Large block of stone reportedly fell from Al-Aqsa’s Al-Buraq Wall earlier this week

News

3rd convoy of evacuees from Quneitra arrive in Idlib
3rd convoy of evacuees from Quneitra arrive in Idlib

Evacuations begin from Syria’s Quneitra province
Evacuations begin from Syria s Quneitra province

Turkey warns of possible escalation in Syria's Idlib
Turkey warns of possible escalation in Syria's Idlib

Syria’s Idlib rocked by twin bombings; 5 killed
Syria s Idlib rocked by twin bombings 5 killed

Russian airstrikes kill 35 civilians in Syria’s Idlib
Russian airstrikes kill 35 civilians in Syria s Idlib

11 Syrian opposition groups form new front in Idlib
11 Syrian opposition groups form new front in Idlib

Evacuations aim to change Syria demography
Evacuations aim to change Syria demography

Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria
Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria

UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee

UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee

Erdogan to discuss Syria with Putin in South Africa
Erdogan to discuss Syria with Putin in South Africa

German chancellor meets Russian FM to discuss Syria
German chancellor meets Russian FM to discuss Syria






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 