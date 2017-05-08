Update: 17:12, 28 July 2018 Saturday

Wanted PKK terrorist nabbed in southeast Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

A wanted PKK/PYD terrorist Kava Muhammed Bayram has been arrested in southeast Turkey on Saturday afternoon, a police source said.

Bayram illegally entered Turkey from Syria, and was nabbed in a joint operation by Gaziantep and Mersin Provincial Gendarmerie Command units, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Meanwhile, Turkish military destroyed PKK shelters and ammunition depots in airstrikes in Mount Qandil and Zap regions of northern Iraq, Turkish General Staff said in a statement.