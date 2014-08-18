Update: 18:16, 28 July 2018 Saturday

Imran Khan's party begins coalition talks

World Bulletin / News Desk

Imran Khan's party said it has begun talks with independents and small parties to form a coalition government after a resounding triumph in Pakistan's general election, as rival parties planned protests over alleged vote rigging.

The latest tally, which was updated Saturday afternoon following long delays, showed the outgoing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party in distant second place with 64 seats.

Khan's party has begun reaching out to potential coalition partners to form a government, according to spokesman Fawad Chaudhry, a task that analysts said should be straightforward.

"We have contacted small parties and independent members, they will soon meet party leaders in Islamabad," Chaudhry said late Friday.

A PTI representative later added that the party was hoping to form a government within two weeks before Pakistan's independence day celebrations on August 14.

"We expect that Imran Khan will take the oath as a prime minister before August 14," PTI representative Naeem ul Haq told reporters Saturday.

Haq's comments followed an announcement by rival parties a day earlier vowing to launch a protest "movement", after foreign observers voiced concerns about the contest.