Press agenda on July 29

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
DARAA - Following ongoing evacuations of opposition fighters and civilians from southern Syria.
MALI
BAMAKO - Mali goes to polls with President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita seeking second five-year term in country reeling from terror attacks, ethnic violence.
SPORTS
BUDAPEST - Formula 1’s 12th race of season: Hungary Grand Prix to be run at Hungaroring
SPECIAL REPORT
Uncertain future for ruling party in Nigeria
By Rafiu Ajakaye
LAGOS, Nigeria (AA) - Nigeria’s ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has so far lost over 50 federal parliamentarians in a high-stake mass defection that mirrored its ascendancy to power in 2015.
