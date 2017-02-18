Worldbulletin News

Today's News
12:38, 29 July 2018 Sunday
Media
Update: 10:06, 29 July 2018 Sunday

Press agenda on July 29
Press agenda on July 29

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, July 29, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

DARAA - Following ongoing evacuations of opposition fighters and civilians from southern Syria.

 

MALI

BAMAKO - Mali goes to polls with President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita seeking second five-year term in country reeling from terror attacks, ethnic violence.

 

SPORTS

BUDAPEST - Formula 1’s 12th race of season: Hungary Grand Prix to be run at Hungaroring

 

SPECIAL REPORT

Uncertain future for ruling party in Nigeria

By Rafiu Ajakaye

LAGOS, Nigeria (AA) - Nigeria’s ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has so far lost over 50 federal parliamentarians in a high-stake mass defection that mirrored its ascendancy to power in 2015.



