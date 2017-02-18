Update: 10:06, 29 July 2018 Sunday

Press agenda on July 29

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

DARAA - Following ongoing evacuations of opposition fighters and civilians from southern Syria.

MALI

BAMAKO - Mali goes to polls with President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita seeking second five-year term in country reeling from terror attacks, ethnic violence.

SPORTS

BUDAPEST - Formula 1’s 12th race of season: Hungary Grand Prix to be run at Hungaroring

SPECIAL REPORT

Uncertain future for ruling party in Nigeria

By Rafiu Ajakaye

LAGOS, Nigeria (AA) - Nigeria’s ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has so far lost over 50 federal parliamentarians in a high-stake mass defection that mirrored its ascendancy to power in 2015.