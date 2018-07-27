Tamimi released from Israeli prison

World Bulletin / News Desk
Israeli authorities on Sunday released Palestinian teen Ahmed al-Tamimi from prison after an 8-month detention.
In March, an Israeli military court sentenced al-Tamimi to eight months in prison for “attacking” an Israeli soldier.
Al-Tamimi was set free at the entrance of her hometown Nabi Saleh, west of the West Bank city of Ramallah.
