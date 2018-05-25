Update: 10:19, 29 July 2018 Sunday

Boat carrying FETO suspects capsizes in NW Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

An inflatable boat carrying 16 people, including Fetullah Terror Organization (FETO) suspects and en route to Greek Island of Lesbos capsized in northwestern Turkey on Sunday, according to an official.

Six people including three babies were drowned after the boat sank off Ciplak Island of Ayvalik district, Balikesir province, Gokhan Gorguluarslan, the district governor, told Anadolu Agency.

Nine others were rescued by coastguards officials and one person is missing, added Gorguluarslan.

Among the group are those believed to be FETO members, the organization behind July 2016 coup attempt, said the district governor. He added that two people are traffickers.

FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.