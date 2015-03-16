Israeli Arab MP resigns to protest Jewish state law

World Bulletin / News Desk
In protest of Israel's controversial "Jewish nation-state" law, a Israeli Arab lawmaker from opposition Zionist Union lawmaker on Saturday quitted the parliament.
According to Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, Zouheir Bahloul termed the parliament (the Knesset) "racist" for passing the law, which sparked international criticism of Israel.
Bahloul said the law brushed the Arab citizens aside, both officially and constitutionally.
The Arab lawmaker said his resignation will come into effect in September when the Knesset returns from its summer recess and vowed not to step back from his decision.
The law defines Israel as a Jewish state with a “united Jerusalem” as its capital. It has also promoted Hebrew as the only official language, stripping Arabic as an official language while recognizing its “special status”.
The new legislation risks further alienating the Arab minority who argue they already face discrimination from Israeli Jews and the government and already feel as though they are second-class citizens.
Palestinians, who have Israeli citizenship make up 21 percent of the population, are known as Israeli Arabs and have members in the Israeli parliament, the Knesset.
More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since March
Carr Fire destroys 65 structures, leaving 55 others damaged
Ali al-Sistani calls for speedy formation of government following manual recount of May 12 poll results
Police dispatch reinforcements to flashpoint holy site amid ongoing clashes with Palestinians
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Trump's sanction remarks have not affected military ties with Turkey
US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey over pastor Brunson put Trump’s threatening rhetoric against allies in spotlight
Israel-Jordan agreement to link Red and Dead seas was suspended last year
Ahed al-Tamimi was sentenced to 8 months behind bars earlier this year for ‘attacking’ Israeli soldier
Ongoing protests in southern Iraq have reportedly left 14 people dead and hundreds more injured
Jewish millennials can no longer reconcile entrenched liberal values with Israeli oppression, BDS co-founder said.
'This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!' Trump tweets
Next meeting on Syrian crisis to take place from July 30-31 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi
Germany's economy minister described the agreement as a "breakthrough" that "can avoid trade war."
Both countries reject Trump’s proposal for separate agreements