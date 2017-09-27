Worldbulletin News

12:38, 29 July 2018 Sunday
History
Update: 11:34, 29 July 2018 Sunday

Today in History July 29
Today in History July 29

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1588   The Spanish Armada is sighted off the coast of England.
1602   The Duke of Biron is executed in Paris for conspiring with Spain and Savoy against King Henry IV of France.
1603   Bartholomew Gilbert is killed in Virginia by Indians, during a search for the missing Roanoke colonists.
1693   The Army of the Grand Alliance is destroyed by the French at the Battle of Neerwinden.
1830   Liberals led by the Marquis de Lafayette seize Paris in opposition to the king's restrictions on citizens' rights.
1848   A rebellion against British rule is put down in Tipperary, Ireland.
1858   Japan signs a treaty of commerce and friendship with the United States.
1862   Confederates are routed by Union guerrillas at Moore's Mill, Missouri.
1875   Peasants in Bosnia and Herzegovina rebel against the Ottoman army.
1915   U.S. Marines land at Port-au-Prince to protect American interests in Haiti.
1921   Adolf Hitler becomes the president of the Nationalist Socialist German Workers' Party (Nazis).
1945   After delivering parts of the first atomic bomb to the island of Tinian, the U.S.S. Indianapolis is sunk by a Japanese submarine. The survivors are adrift for two days before help arrives.
1981   Prince Charles marries Lady Diana.
1990   The Boston Red Sox hit 12 doubles in a game, setting a major league record.
1996   A US federal court strikes down the child protection portion of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, calling it too broad.
2005   Astronomers announce the discovery of dwarf planet Eris, leading the International Astronomic Union to clarify the definition of a planet.
 


Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
