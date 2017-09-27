Today in History July 29

|1588
|The Spanish Armada is sighted off the coast of England.
|1602
|The Duke of Biron is executed in Paris for conspiring with Spain and Savoy against King Henry IV of France.
|1603
|Bartholomew Gilbert is killed in Virginia by Indians, during a search for the missing Roanoke colonists.
|1693
|The Army of the Grand Alliance is destroyed by the French at the Battle of Neerwinden.
|1830
|Liberals led by the Marquis de Lafayette seize Paris in opposition to the king's restrictions on citizens' rights.
|1848
|A rebellion against British rule is put down in Tipperary, Ireland.
|1858
|Japan signs a treaty of commerce and friendship with the United States.
|1862
|Confederates are routed by Union guerrillas at Moore's Mill, Missouri.
|1875
|Peasants in Bosnia and Herzegovina rebel against the Ottoman army.
|1915
|U.S. Marines land at Port-au-Prince to protect American interests in Haiti.
|1921
|Adolf Hitler becomes the president of the Nationalist Socialist German Workers' Party (Nazis).
|1945
|After delivering parts of the first atomic bomb to the island of Tinian, the U.S.S. Indianapolis is sunk by a Japanese submarine. The survivors are adrift for two days before help arrives.
|1981
|Prince Charles marries Lady Diana.
|1990
|The Boston Red Sox hit 12 doubles in a game, setting a major league record.
|1996
|A US federal court strikes down the child protection portion of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, calling it too broad.
|2005
|Astronomers announce the discovery of dwarf planet Eris, leading the International Astronomic Union to clarify the definition of a planet.
