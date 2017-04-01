2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk
Two PKK terrorists, who opened fire on a gendarmerie station, were neutralized Saturday in southeastern Sirnak province, according to a security official.
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
A group of PKK terrorists opened fire on a national gendarmerie station, said the security official, who asked not to named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
An operation was launched to capture the terrorists, who escaped after the attack.
Two of them were located via an unmanned air vehicle and neutralized via air support sent to the area.
The operation remains ongoing in the area.
In its 30-year-plus terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the death of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.
