Puigdemont returns to Belgium

World Bulletin / News Desk
Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has returned to Belgium after Spain’s Supreme Court dropped an international arrest warrant for him.
“This will not be my last stop. This is not the end of my journey. I will travel around Europe to the four corners of the continent to defend our cause,” Puigdemont told reporters in Brussels.
The 55-year-old politician was accompanied by the current Catalan leader, Quim Torra, during the press meeting.
On Wednesday, Puigdemont announced in Berlin that he would leave Germany this weekend and continue his political activities from Belgium.
A German court ruled out earlier this month Puigdemont’s extradition to Spain based on charges of rebellion, saying this was incompatible with German law.
But it ruled that an extradition due to accusations of misuse of public funds was possible.
The separatist leader was arrested on March 25 in northern Germany, but conditionally released by the court in April.
The 55-year-old politician led a parliamentary session last year that saw separatist lawmakers vote for the region of Catalonia to declare independence from Spain.
He and 12 other separatist leaders were officially charged with rebellion.
More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since March
Carr Fire destroys 65 structures, leaving 55 others damaged
Ali al-Sistani calls for speedy formation of government following manual recount of May 12 poll results
Police dispatch reinforcements to flashpoint holy site amid ongoing clashes with Palestinians
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Trump's sanction remarks have not affected military ties with Turkey
US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey over pastor Brunson put Trump’s threatening rhetoric against allies in spotlight
Israel-Jordan agreement to link Red and Dead seas was suspended last year
Ahed al-Tamimi was sentenced to 8 months behind bars earlier this year for ‘attacking’ Israeli soldier
Ongoing protests in southern Iraq have reportedly left 14 people dead and hundreds more injured
Jewish millennials can no longer reconcile entrenched liberal values with Israeli oppression, BDS co-founder said.
'This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!' Trump tweets
Next meeting on Syrian crisis to take place from July 30-31 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi
Germany's economy minister described the agreement as a "breakthrough" that "can avoid trade war."
Both countries reject Trump’s proposal for separate agreements