Update: 12:52, 29 July 2018 Sunday

Turkey, Zambia sign 12 deals to boost bilateral ties

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey and Zambia signed 12 agreements in capital Lusaka on Saturday during the first-ever official visit by a Turkish president to the East African country.

The agreements covered agriculture, stockbreeding, fishery, tourism as well as investment, sports, and diplomacy.

Erdogan and his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu attended the signing ceremony after their delegation-level talks.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of their delegation-level talk, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the agreements were important, especially for "strengthening our relations”.

The Turkish president called for organizing a joint economic commission “immediately”.

Turkish companies have experience and prestige at the international level in major contracting works such as power plants, dams, infrastructure, road and housing.

“I am confident that by attending tenders in Zambia, they will be successful and contribute to the upgrading of standards in these areas,” he added.

Erdogan is in Zambia after attending a summit of emerging country powerhouses in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The three-day summit of BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- concluded on Friday.