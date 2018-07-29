Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:14, 29 July 2018 Sunday
Turkey
Update: 12:52, 29 July 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Turkey, Zambia sign 12 deals to boost bilateral ties
Turkey, Zambia sign 12 deals to boost bilateral ties

Agreements cover agriculture, stockbreeding, fishery, tourism, investment, sports, and diplomacy

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey and Zambia signed 12 agreements in capital Lusaka on Saturday during the first-ever official visit by a Turkish president to the East African country.

The agreements covered agriculture, stockbreeding, fishery, tourism as well as investment, sports, and diplomacy.

Erdogan and his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu attended the signing ceremony after their delegation-level talks.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of their delegation-level talk, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the agreements were important, especially for "strengthening our relations”.

The Turkish president called for organizing a joint economic commission “immediately”.

Turkish companies have experience and prestige at the international level in major contracting works such as power plants, dams, infrastructure, road and housing.

“I am confident that by attending tenders in Zambia, they will be successful and contribute to the upgrading of standards in these areas,” he added.

Erdogan is in Zambia after attending a summit of emerging country powerhouses in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The three-day summit of BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- concluded on Friday.



Related Turkey zambia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
MHP leader slams Trump's sanctions threat
MHP leader slams Trump's sanctions threat

Devlet Bahceli calls US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey 'a shame'
Turkish top diplomat US counterpart talk over phone
Turkish top diplomat, US counterpart talk over phone

No details have been released after Cavusoglu, Pompeo talk over phone
Turkey Zambia sign 12 deals to boost bilateral ties
Turkey, Zambia sign 12 deals to boost bilateral ties

Agreements cover agriculture, stockbreeding, fishery, tourism, investment, sports, and diplomacy
Turkey stops over 14 000 from reaching Europe illegally
Turkey stops over 14,000 from reaching Europe illegally

Number of migrants held trying to reach Europe from Turkey using illegal routes has increased by 60 percent this year
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

Terrorists have been neutralized after their attack on gendarmerie station
Boat carrying FETO suspects capsizes in NW Turkey
Boat carrying FETO suspects capsizes in NW Turkey

Boat reported to be carrying 14 people, 2 traffickers; 6 dead, 1 missing, 9 rescued
Wanted PKK terrorist nabbed in southeast Turkey
Wanted PKK terrorist nabbed in southeast Turkey

Kava Muhammed Bayram was arrested when he illegally entered Turkey from Syria
Turkish president meets Zambian counterpart in Lusaka
Turkish president meets Zambian counterpart in Lusaka

Recep Tayyip Erdogan also visits cemetery of former Zambian presidents
Turkey won't bow to US threats Cavusoglu tells Pompeo
Turkey won't bow to US threats, Cavusoglu tells Pompeo

Speaking to US counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu hits back at threats of sanctions if Turkey does not release US pastor
UN body launches training for Syrians in Turkey
UN body launches training for Syrians in Turkey

6-week agricultural training to improve opportunities for Syrians, their hosts, says FAO representative in Turkey
Turkey welcomes autonomy law for Moro Muslims
Turkey welcomes autonomy law for Moro Muslims

Turkish Foreign Ministry hails Philippines' new law paving way for comprehensive autonomy of Moro Muslims
FETO terror suspects held in Turkish Cyprus
FETO terror suspects held in Turkish Cyprus

45 people, including FETO suspects, held while attempting to cross into Greece
Erdogan meets presidents of South Africa Togo Angola
Erdogan meets presidents of South Africa, Togo, Angola

Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with leaders from Southern, Central, and West Africa at summit of emerging powerhouse economies
Turkey aims to enhance cooperation with BRICS
Turkey aims to enhance cooperation with BRICS

Turkey, BRICS can together establish more objective credit rating agencies, Turkish president says
Turkey denies claims of 'deal with US'
Turkey denies claims of 'deal with US'

Reports claiming Turkey-US deal to secure release of Ebru Ozkan in return of US pastor baseless, says senior official
Israel freed Ebru Ozkan following Trump's request
Israel freed Ebru Ozkan following Trump's request

Israel arrested Ebru Ozkan while she was visiting as a tourist last month.

News

Turkish president meets Zambian counterpart in Lusaka
Turkish president meets Zambian counterpart in Lusaka

Turkish delegation to attend business forum in Zambia
Turkish delegation to attend business forum in Zambia

Zambia receives Turkish aid to fight cholera
Zambia receives Turkish aid to fight cholera

Zambia receives Turkish aid in fight against cholera
Zambia receives Turkish aid in fight against cholera

Turkish agency aids Zambia in fight against cholera
Turkish agency aids Zambia in fight against cholera

Zambia police arrest critic of president
Zambia police arrest critic of president

Turkey, US complete another round of patrols in Manbij
Turkey US complete another round of patrols in Manbij

MHP leader slams Trump's sanctions threat
MHP leader slams Trump's sanctions threat

Turkish top diplomat, US counterpart talk over phone
Turkish top diplomat US counterpart talk over phone

Palestinian groups in Istanbul slam Israeli occupation
Palestinian groups in Istanbul slam Israeli occupation

Turkey stops over 14,000 from reaching Europe illegally
Turkey stops over 14 000 from reaching Europe illegally

2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 