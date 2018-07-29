Turkey, Zambia sign 12 deals to boost bilateral ties

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkey and Zambia signed 12 agreements in capital Lusaka on Saturday during the first-ever official visit by a Turkish president to the East African country.
The agreements covered agriculture, stockbreeding, fishery, tourism as well as investment, sports, and diplomacy.
Erdogan and his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu attended the signing ceremony after their delegation-level talks.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of their delegation-level talk, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the agreements were important, especially for "strengthening our relations”.
The Turkish president called for organizing a joint economic commission “immediately”.
Turkish companies have experience and prestige at the international level in major contracting works such as power plants, dams, infrastructure, road and housing.
“I am confident that by attending tenders in Zambia, they will be successful and contribute to the upgrading of standards in these areas,” he added.
Erdogan is in Zambia after attending a summit of emerging country powerhouses in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The three-day summit of BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- concluded on Friday.
Devlet Bahceli calls US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey 'a shame'
No details have been released after Cavusoglu, Pompeo talk over phone
Agreements cover agriculture, stockbreeding, fishery, tourism, investment, sports, and diplomacy
Number of migrants held trying to reach Europe from Turkey using illegal routes has increased by 60 percent this year
Terrorists have been neutralized after their attack on gendarmerie station
Boat reported to be carrying 14 people, 2 traffickers; 6 dead, 1 missing, 9 rescued
Kava Muhammed Bayram was arrested when he illegally entered Turkey from Syria
Recep Tayyip Erdogan also visits cemetery of former Zambian presidents
Speaking to US counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu hits back at threats of sanctions if Turkey does not release US pastor
6-week agricultural training to improve opportunities for Syrians, their hosts, says FAO representative in Turkey
Turkish Foreign Ministry hails Philippines' new law paving way for comprehensive autonomy of Moro Muslims
45 people, including FETO suspects, held while attempting to cross into Greece
Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with leaders from Southern, Central, and West Africa at summit of emerging powerhouse economies
Turkey, BRICS can together establish more objective credit rating agencies, Turkish president says
Reports claiming Turkey-US deal to secure release of Ebru Ozkan in return of US pastor baseless, says senior official
Israel arrested Ebru Ozkan while she was visiting as a tourist last month.