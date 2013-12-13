Worldbulletin News

Dozens dead in western India bus accident
Dozens dead in western India bus accident

Bus carrying 34 people falls into deep gorge in Indian state of Maharashtra

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 33 people died after a bus fell into a deep gorge in the western state of Maharashtra on Saturday, according to an official.

A rescue operation has been launched in Raigad district of the state.

“34 people were present in the bus. They were employees of an agricultural university and were going on a picnic to Mahabaleshwar [a hill station]; 33 people died in the accident and only one person survived miraculously who informed the officials about the accident,” Raigad District Collector Vijay Suryawanshi told Anadolu Agency over phone.

He said the gorge is more than 500 feet deep and so far they have recovered 13 dead bodies.

"We have recovered 13 bodies so far, but we don't see anyone surviving the accident by now because the gorge is very deep," Suryawanshi said.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi has offered his condolences over the incident.

“Pained by the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Maharashtra's Raigad district. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones,” he said on Twitter.



