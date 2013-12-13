Dozens dead in western India bus accident

World Bulletin / News Desk
A total of 33 people died after a bus fell into a deep gorge in the western state of Maharashtra on Saturday, according to an official.
A rescue operation has been launched in Raigad district of the state.
“34 people were present in the bus. They were employees of an agricultural university and were going on a picnic to Mahabaleshwar [a hill station]; 33 people died in the accident and only one person survived miraculously who informed the officials about the accident,” Raigad District Collector Vijay Suryawanshi told Anadolu Agency over phone.
He said the gorge is more than 500 feet deep and so far they have recovered 13 dead bodies.
"We have recovered 13 bodies so far, but we don't see anyone surviving the accident by now because the gorge is very deep," Suryawanshi said.
Prime Minster Narendra Modi has offered his condolences over the incident.
“Pained by the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Maharashtra's Raigad district. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones,” he said on Twitter.
Several countries, including US, UK react to elections in Pakistan, say they look forward to work with new government
Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Fatah, reject US-backed plan for region, which Trump calls 'deal of the century”
More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since March
Carr Fire destroys 65 structures, leaving 55 others damaged
Ali al-Sistani calls for speedy formation of government following manual recount of May 12 poll results
Police dispatch reinforcements to flashpoint holy site amid ongoing clashes with Palestinians
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Trump's sanction remarks have not affected military ties with Turkey
US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey over pastor Brunson put Trump’s threatening rhetoric against allies in spotlight
Israel-Jordan agreement to link Red and Dead seas was suspended last year
Ahed al-Tamimi was sentenced to 8 months behind bars earlier this year for ‘attacking’ Israeli soldier
Ongoing protests in southern Iraq have reportedly left 14 people dead and hundreds more injured
Jewish millennials can no longer reconcile entrenched liberal values with Israeli oppression, BDS co-founder said.
'This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!' Trump tweets
Next meeting on Syrian crisis to take place from July 30-31 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi