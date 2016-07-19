MHP leader slams Trump's sanctions threat

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader on Saturday slammed the U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to impose sanctions on Turkey.
Devlet Bahceli tweeted that the U.S. was using the issue of Pastor Andrew Brunson, who faces terrorism-related charges in Turkey, "as an excuse".
“This is a shame, violation of moral principle, overshadowing strategic partnership, and going beyond the limit and the border”, Bahceli said.
He added that Turkey never gets frightened by such threats.
“Instead of chasing the pastor, the U.S. president should think about when to extradite FETO [Fetullah Terrorist Organization] members he hosts in his country,” Bahceli said, referring to fugitive FETO members who orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016.
The defeated attempt left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.
Tension between the two NATO allies increased once again when U.S. President Donald Trump sent a tweet threatening to impose sanctions on Turkey if Brunson -- who faces terrorism-related charges -- is not released.
Ankara has balked strongly at Trump threatening Turkey with sanctions if it does not release Brunson, who is charged with spying for the PKK -- a designated terrorist group in the U.S. and Turkey -- and the FETO.
