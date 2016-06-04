Turkey, US complete another round of patrols in Manbij

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish and American armed forces on Saturday completed their 21st round of patrols in the northern Syrian city of Manbij as part of a deal with the U.S. to rid the area of the YPG/PKK terror group.
In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said forces of both countries conducted separate coordinated patrols in the region between areas liberated by Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield and Manbij.
The first patrols by Turkish and U.S. troops in the region began on June 18.
The Manbij deal between Turkey and the U.S. focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated YPG terror group from the city in order to stabilize the region.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has taken some 40,000 lives, including many women and children. The YPG/PKK is its Syrian branch.
Should the Manbij model prove a success, Turkey will push for a similar arrangement in eastern Syria.
Turkey has said the presence of terror forces near its border constitutes a threat and has launched military operations and other efforts to rid the region of terrorists.
