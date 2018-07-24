Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:13, 29 July 2018 Sunday
World
Update: 14:59, 29 July 2018 Sunday

  • Share
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections

Several countries, including US, UK react to elections in Pakistan, say they look forward to work with new government

World Bulletin / News Desk

Several countries have congratulated Pakistan for holding general elections, saying they look forward to working with the new government.

Former cricket star Imran Khan's political party -- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) -- has won over 110 seats in Wednesday's general elections; he is expected to form a government and become the country's next premier for a five-year term.

On Saturday, Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Omar Zakhilwal congratulated Khan on securing most seats in the Pakistani parliament. In a statement, Zahilwal called for Khan's constructive role in establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan, and urged him to support the hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated the people of Pakistan over Wednesday’s general elections. “By exercising their constitutional right to vote, the people of Pakistan have reaffirmed their commitment to a democratic Pakistan," Guterres said in a statement.

Guterres also commended the Election Commission of Pakistan, and said the UN wishes the new government success in "providing the people of Pakistan a stable, democratic, and prosperous future."

Heather Nauert spokeswomen for the U.S. State Department said the "United States commends the courage of the Pakistani people, including many women, who turned out to vote and showed resolve to determine their country's future."

She also mentioned the U.S. will search for opportunities to work with Pakistan to advance their goals of "security, stability, and prosperity" in the region.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said: “This is an important moment for democracy in Pakistan, marking an unprecedented second successive transfer of power from one full-term civilian government to another.”

While Hunt commended the Election Commission of Pakistan for its work to improve accountability, transparency and inclusiveness in the elections, he added: “Like the election observation missions, we are also concerned about reports of pressure on the media and the number of parties with links to proscribed groups who preach violence and intolerance. Jinnah’s vision of a tolerant, pluralist Pakistan remains central to a stable and cohesive society.”

Germany said it remains ready for a close and trust-based relationship with the new government of Pakistan.

In a written statement on Friday, German Foreign Ministry said: “Pakistan and its new government faces big challenges.

“Germany is ready for a close and trust-based relationship with the new government of Pakistan and support it in accomplishing its responsibilities.”



Related Pakistan imran khan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
World News
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections

Several countries, including US, UK react to elections in Pakistan, say they look forward to work with new government
Palestinian groups in Istanbul slam Israeli occupation
Palestinian groups in Istanbul slam Israeli occupation

Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Fatah, reject US-backed plan for region, which Trump calls 'deal of the century”
Tamimi released from Israeli prison
Tamimi released from Israeli prison

Tamimi was jailed for "attacking" an Israeli soldier
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests

More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since March
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California

Carr Fire destroys 65 structures, leaving 55 others damaged
Iraqi PM top cleric urge gov t to meet protest
Iraqi PM, top cleric urge gov’t to meet protest demands

Ali al-Sistani calls for speedy formation of government following manual recount of May 12 poll results
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa injuring worshipers
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa, injuring worshipers

Police dispatch reinforcements to flashpoint holy site amid ongoing clashes with Palestinians
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Trump's sanction remarks have not affected military ties with Turkey
Trump foreign policy Threatening words alienate allies
Trump foreign policy: Threatening words alienate allies

US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey over pastor Brunson put Trump’s threatening rhetoric against allies in spotlight
US urges Israel to apply Red-Dead Sea plan with Jordan
US urges Israel to apply Red-Dead Sea plan with Jordan

Israel-Jordan agreement to link Red and Dead seas was suspended last year
Ahed Tamimi to release from Israeli prison on Sunday
Ahed Tamimi to release from Israeli prison on Sunday

Ahed al-Tamimi was sentenced to 8 months behind bars earlier this year for ‘attacking’ Israeli soldier
Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq s Basra
Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq’s Basra

Ongoing protests in southern Iraq have reportedly left 14 people dead and hundreds more injured
Support for Palestine growing among Jews
Support for Palestine growing among Jews

Jewish millennials can no longer reconcile entrenched liberal values with Israeli oppression, BDS co-founder said.
Trump threatens Turkey with sanctions over Brunson
Trump threatens Turkey with sanctions over Brunson

'This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!' Trump tweets
What is BRICS
What is BRICS?

BRICS is made up of China, Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee

Next meeting on Syrian crisis to take place from July 30-31 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi  

News

Imran Khan's party begins coalition talks
Imran Khan's party begins coalition talks

Rocky terrain awaits Pakistan’s next prime minister
Rocky terrain awaits Pakistan s next prime minister

Pakistan's Imran Khan wins but looses majority
Pakistan's Imran Khan wins but looses majority

Pakistan's Imran Khan set to become new premier
Pakistan's Imran Khan set to become new premier

Pakistan’s populist leader ‘sure’ of winning elections
Pakistan s populist leader sure of winning elections

Arrest warrant out for Pakistani politician Imran Khan
Arrest warrant out for Pakistani politician Imran Khan

28 killed in Pakistan election violence
28 killed in Pakistan election violence

100 million voters on edge day ahead of Pakistan polls
100 million voters on edge day ahead of Pakistan polls






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 