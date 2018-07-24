World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections

World Bulletin / News Desk
Several countries have congratulated Pakistan for holding general elections, saying they look forward to working with the new government.
Former cricket star Imran Khan's political party -- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) -- has won over 110 seats in Wednesday's general elections; he is expected to form a government and become the country's next premier for a five-year term.
On Saturday, Afghan ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Omar Zakhilwal congratulated Khan on securing most seats in the Pakistani parliament. In a statement, Zahilwal called for Khan's constructive role in establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan, and urged him to support the hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees in Pakistan.
Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated the people of Pakistan over Wednesday’s general elections. “By exercising their constitutional right to vote, the people of Pakistan have reaffirmed their commitment to a democratic Pakistan," Guterres said in a statement.
Guterres also commended the Election Commission of Pakistan, and said the UN wishes the new government success in "providing the people of Pakistan a stable, democratic, and prosperous future."
Heather Nauert spokeswomen for the U.S. State Department said the "United States commends the courage of the Pakistani people, including many women, who turned out to vote and showed resolve to determine their country's future."
She also mentioned the U.S. will search for opportunities to work with Pakistan to advance their goals of "security, stability, and prosperity" in the region.
U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said: “This is an important moment for democracy in Pakistan, marking an unprecedented second successive transfer of power from one full-term civilian government to another.”
While Hunt commended the Election Commission of Pakistan for its work to improve accountability, transparency and inclusiveness in the elections, he added: “Like the election observation missions, we are also concerned about reports of pressure on the media and the number of parties with links to proscribed groups who preach violence and intolerance. Jinnah’s vision of a tolerant, pluralist Pakistan remains central to a stable and cohesive society.”
Germany said it remains ready for a close and trust-based relationship with the new government of Pakistan.
In a written statement on Friday, German Foreign Ministry said: “Pakistan and its new government faces big challenges.
“Germany is ready for a close and trust-based relationship with the new government of Pakistan and support it in accomplishing its responsibilities.”
