Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:13, 29 July 2018 Sunday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 15:31, 29 July 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Powerful storm hits disaster-ravaged Japan
Powerful storm hits disaster-ravaged Japan

Typhoon Jongdari, with winds of up to 180 kilometres (110 miles) an hour, made landfall at Ise in Mie prefecture at around 1 am (1600 GMT Saturday), according to the meteorological agency.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A powerful storm slammed into Japan on Sunday, bringing heavy rain as it churned across western areas already hard hit by floods and landslides earlier this month.

More than 170 domestic flights were cancelled and train services disrupted. At least 10 people were injured in falls or by cuts from broken glass and metal shards, local police said.

Public broadcaster NHK put the number of injured at 19 across six prefectures.

The typhoon weakened after making landfall and was downgraded to a tropical storm but many provinces stayed on alert.

"We have been on emergency alert the whole time since the rain disaster" in early July, said Koji Kunitomi, a crisis management official in the western prefecture of Okayama.

"Fortunately, so far, we haven't seen new flooding," he told AFP.

The storm, after unleashing torrential rain over eastern Japan, was moving west Sunday afternoon. Authorities in western Japan urged tens of thousands of residents to evacuate before the rain intensifies.

TV footage showed high waves smashing onto rocks and seawalls southwest of Tokyo and trees buffeted by strong winds and heavy rain.

Waves shattered the window of an ocean-view restaurant at a hotel in the resort town of Atami southwest of Tokyo late Saturday.

"We didn't expect this could happen... Waves gushed into the restaurant as the window broke but we are grateful that customers followed evacuation instructions," an official at the hotel told AFP.

"Fortunately no one was seriously hurt," she said, adding five people suffered cuts from broken glass as they fled.

The storm was moving across the western region of Chugoku, where record rainfall early this month unleashed flooding and landslides which killed around 220 people.

It was Japan's worst weather-related disaster in decades, and thousands of those affected are still in temporary shelters or damaged homes.

The weather agency warned of heavy rain, landslides, strong winds and high waves.

In Japan evacuation orders are not mandatory and people often remain at home, only to become trapped later by rapidly rising water or sudden landslides.

Japan is now in typhoon season and is regularly hit by major storms during the summer and autumn.



Related Japan storm
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections

Several countries, including US, UK react to elections in Pakistan, say they look forward to work with new government
Palestinian groups in Istanbul slam Israeli occupation
Palestinian groups in Istanbul slam Israeli occupation

Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Fatah, reject US-backed plan for region, which Trump calls 'deal of the century”
Tamimi released from Israeli prison
Tamimi released from Israeli prison

Tamimi was jailed for "attacking" an Israeli soldier
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests

More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since March
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California

Carr Fire destroys 65 structures, leaving 55 others damaged
Iraqi PM top cleric urge gov t to meet protest
Iraqi PM, top cleric urge gov’t to meet protest demands

Ali al-Sistani calls for speedy formation of government following manual recount of May 12 poll results
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa injuring worshipers
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa, injuring worshipers

Police dispatch reinforcements to flashpoint holy site amid ongoing clashes with Palestinians
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Trump's sanction remarks have not affected military ties with Turkey
Trump foreign policy Threatening words alienate allies
Trump foreign policy: Threatening words alienate allies

US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey over pastor Brunson put Trump’s threatening rhetoric against allies in spotlight
US urges Israel to apply Red-Dead Sea plan with Jordan
US urges Israel to apply Red-Dead Sea plan with Jordan

Israel-Jordan agreement to link Red and Dead seas was suspended last year
Ahed Tamimi to release from Israeli prison on Sunday
Ahed Tamimi to release from Israeli prison on Sunday

Ahed al-Tamimi was sentenced to 8 months behind bars earlier this year for ‘attacking’ Israeli soldier
Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq s Basra
Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq’s Basra

Ongoing protests in southern Iraq have reportedly left 14 people dead and hundreds more injured
Support for Palestine growing among Jews
Support for Palestine growing among Jews

Jewish millennials can no longer reconcile entrenched liberal values with Israeli oppression, BDS co-founder said.
Trump threatens Turkey with sanctions over Brunson
Trump threatens Turkey with sanctions over Brunson

'This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!' Trump tweets
What is BRICS
What is BRICS?

BRICS is made up of China, Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee

Next meeting on Syrian crisis to take place from July 30-31 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi  

News

12 children trapped in Thailand cave after storms
12 children trapped in Thailand cave after storms

Storms, lightning kill at least 47 in India
Storms lightning kill at least 47 in India

Wild storms kill at least 70 in India
Wild storms kill at least 70 in India

Deadly India superstorms kill nearly 150
Deadly India superstorms kill nearly 150

Millions prepare for 2nd major storm in US East Coast
Millions prepare for 2nd major storm in US East Coast

Storm caused 90 mn euros in damage: Dutch insurers
Storm caused 90 mn euros in damage Dutch insurers

'Unprecedented' Japan heatwave kills 65 in one week
Unprecedented' Japan heatwave kills 65 in one week

Heat wave across Japan kills 11 more people
Heat wave across Japan kills 11 more people

Turkey looks to build stronger brands in Japan
Turkey looks to build stronger brands in Japan

Japanese population is running out of ninjas
Japanese population is running out of ninjas

EU, Japan ink trade deal
EU Japan ink trade deal

EU takes anti-Trump trade show to China and Japan
EU takes anti-Trump trade show to China and Japan






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 