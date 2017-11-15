Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
20:13, 29 July 2018 Sunday
Asia-Pacific
Update: 15:55, 29 July 2018 Sunday

  • Share
10 killed in Lombok earthquake
10 killed in Lombok earthquake

At least 10 people have died and dozens more were injured after a shallow 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the popular Indonesian holiday island of Lombok on Sunday, officials said.

World Bulletin / News Desk

"The earthquake killed at least 10 people, some 40 people are injured and dozens of houses were damaged," said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency.

"We estimate the number will keep rising because we are not done collecting data," Nugroho said.



Related quake Indonesia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections

Several countries, including US, UK react to elections in Pakistan, say they look forward to work with new government
Palestinian groups in Istanbul slam Israeli occupation
Palestinian groups in Istanbul slam Israeli occupation

Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Fatah, reject US-backed plan for region, which Trump calls 'deal of the century”
Tamimi released from Israeli prison
Tamimi released from Israeli prison

Tamimi was jailed for "attacking" an Israeli soldier
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests

More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since March
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California

Carr Fire destroys 65 structures, leaving 55 others damaged
Iraqi PM top cleric urge gov t to meet protest
Iraqi PM, top cleric urge gov’t to meet protest demands

Ali al-Sistani calls for speedy formation of government following manual recount of May 12 poll results
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa injuring worshipers
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa, injuring worshipers

Police dispatch reinforcements to flashpoint holy site amid ongoing clashes with Palestinians
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Trump's sanction remarks have not affected military ties with Turkey
Trump foreign policy Threatening words alienate allies
Trump foreign policy: Threatening words alienate allies

US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey over pastor Brunson put Trump’s threatening rhetoric against allies in spotlight
US urges Israel to apply Red-Dead Sea plan with Jordan
US urges Israel to apply Red-Dead Sea plan with Jordan

Israel-Jordan agreement to link Red and Dead seas was suspended last year
Ahed Tamimi to release from Israeli prison on Sunday
Ahed Tamimi to release from Israeli prison on Sunday

Ahed al-Tamimi was sentenced to 8 months behind bars earlier this year for ‘attacking’ Israeli soldier
Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq s Basra
Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq’s Basra

Ongoing protests in southern Iraq have reportedly left 14 people dead and hundreds more injured
Support for Palestine growing among Jews
Support for Palestine growing among Jews

Jewish millennials can no longer reconcile entrenched liberal values with Israeli oppression, BDS co-founder said.
Trump threatens Turkey with sanctions over Brunson
Trump threatens Turkey with sanctions over Brunson

'This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!' Trump tweets
What is BRICS
What is BRICS?

BRICS is made up of China, Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa.
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee

Next meeting on Syrian crisis to take place from July 30-31 in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi  

News

Nepal’s quake survivors still struggling to rebuild 
Nepal s quake survivors still struggling to rebuild

6.3-magnitude quake hits Papua New Guinea
6 3-magnitude quake hits Papua New Guinea

4.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Iran; injuries reported
4 2-magnitude earthquake shakes Iran injuries reported

Two Dead, Buildings Damaged by Indonesia Earthquake
Two Dead Buildings Damaged by Indonesia Earthquake

Iran-Iraq earthquake death toll rises above 600
Iran-Iraq earthquake death toll rises above 600

6.9 magnitude earthquake hits southern China
6 9 magnitude earthquake hits southern China

Will Indonesia follow path of change after local elections?
Will Indonesia follow path of change after local elections

Six dead in Indonesia ferry sinking
Six dead in Indonesia ferry sinking

Indonesia: 4 dead after ferry capsizes 
Indonesia 4 dead after ferry capsizes

Five dead in attack on Indonesian police headquarters
Five dead in attack on Indonesian police headquarters

Bomb targets police in Indonesia's second-largest city
Bomb targets police in Indonesia's second-largest city

Turkey condemns terror attacks in Indonesia
Turkey condemns terror attacks in Indonesia






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 