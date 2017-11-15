Update: 15:55, 29 July 2018 Sunday

10 killed in Lombok earthquake

World Bulletin / News Desk

"The earthquake killed at least 10 people, some 40 people are injured and dozens of houses were damaged," said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency.

"We estimate the number will keep rising because we are not done collecting data," Nugroho said.