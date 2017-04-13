Worldbulletin News

20:13, 29 July 2018 Sunday
Update: 16:16, 29 July 2018 Sunday

Tunisia allows boat with 40 migrants to dock
Tunisia allows boat with 40 migrants to dock

The ship, the "Sarost 5" a Tunisian flagged supply boat, has been blocked for two weeks from docking off Zarzis in southern Tunisia.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Tunisia on Saturday said it would take in 40 migrants, including two pregnant women, rescued by a commercial vessel.

"For humanitarian reasons, we will accept the 40 migrants," Prime Minister Youssef Chahed said in parliament.

The African migrants, five of whom are women, set off from Libya and were lost at sea for five days before being spotted.

"Despite this delay in making this decision we are happy and relieved," the captain of the Sarost 5, Ali Hajji, told AFP.



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

No Comment Yet
