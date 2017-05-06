Worldbulletin News

13:25, 30 July 2018 Monday
09:04, 30 July 2018 Monday

Canada to provide CAN$50M for Palestinians
'Canada is committed to addressing the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable Palestinians,' says minister

World Bulletin / News Desk

Canada announced Sunday it will provide CAN$50 million ($38.2 million) for humanitarian aid in Palestine.

In a written statement, Canadian Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said: "Canada is committed to addressing the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable Palestinians."

The statement came during Bibeau’s visit to Israel and in the Israeli-occupied West Bank from July 25 to 29, 2018.

Highlighting that peace is necessary for a two-state solution, Bibeau said: "The fresh support for Palestinians focuses on urgent humanitarian needs and on economic growth"

A total of CAN$12.65 million ($9.7 million) will be allocated to the projects for food security, health, protection, and economic needs, as well as supporting survivors of gender-based violence. 

Also, CAN$37.7 million ($28.9 million) will be allocated to projects that will increase economic opportunities for Palestinians, particularly women and youth, by supporting their economic empowerment, entrepreneurship and employment.

 


