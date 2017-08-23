Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:24, 30 July 2018 Monday
Middle East
09:05, 30 July 2018 Monday

  • Share
At least 36 Houthi rebels killed in Yemen clashes
At least 36 Houthi rebels killed in Yemen clashes

Clashes in Al-Bayda town also leave 50 others injured

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 36 Houthi rebels were killed and 50 others injured in the clashes between Yemeni government forces and Houthi rebels on Sunday.

The clashes erupted in al-Malagim district in central al-Bayda province and no information was given as to the loss of army forces, the Yemeni military said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Al-Bayda province has been witnessing gun battles between army units and Houthis over the last few months.

Clashes between government forces and the rebels began weeks ago as government troops have been attempting to advance to the city center from many fronts.

In the city of Midi in Yemen’s northwestern Hajjah province, government forces detonated 5,151 mines and explosives planted by a Saudi-led military coalition in the last three months.

Impoverished Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.

The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a massive air campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi gains.

The violence has devastated Yemen’s infrastructure, including health and sanitation systems, prompting the UN to describe the situation as “one of the worst humanitarian disasters of modern times”.

 


Related yemen houthi
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
20 arrested in West Bank raids
20 arrested in West Bank raids

Four journalists working for Al-Quds television were among the detainees
291 Palestinian children being held in Israeli prisons
291 Palestinian children being held in Israeli prisons

5,900 Palestinians, including 291 children, currently in Israeli prisons, PLO official Hanan Ashrawi says
Canada to provide CAN 50M for Palestinians
Canada to provide CAN$50M for Palestinians

'Canada is committed to addressing the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable Palestinians,' says minister
Death toll rises to 6 size of fire doubles in
Death toll rises to 6, size of fire doubles in California

In addition to the deaths, 7 people are currently missing, officials say
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections

Several countries, including US, UK react to elections in Pakistan, say they look forward to work with new government
Palestinian groups in Istanbul slam Israeli occupation
Palestinian groups in Istanbul slam Israeli occupation

Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Fatah, reject US-backed plan for region, which Trump calls 'deal of the century”
Tamimi released from Israeli prison
Tamimi released from Israeli prison

Tamimi was jailed for "attacking" an Israeli soldier
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests

More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since March
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California

Carr Fire destroys 65 structures, leaving 55 others damaged
Iraqi PM top cleric urge gov t to meet protest
Iraqi PM, top cleric urge gov’t to meet protest demands

Ali al-Sistani calls for speedy formation of government following manual recount of May 12 poll results
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa injuring worshipers
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa, injuring worshipers

Police dispatch reinforcements to flashpoint holy site amid ongoing clashes with Palestinians
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Trump's sanction remarks have not affected military ties with Turkey
Trump foreign policy Threatening words alienate allies
Trump foreign policy: Threatening words alienate allies

US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey over pastor Brunson put Trump’s threatening rhetoric against allies in spotlight
US urges Israel to apply Red-Dead Sea plan with Jordan
US urges Israel to apply Red-Dead Sea plan with Jordan

Israel-Jordan agreement to link Red and Dead seas was suspended last year
Ahed Tamimi to release from Israeli prison on Sunday
Ahed Tamimi to release from Israeli prison on Sunday

Ahed al-Tamimi was sentenced to 8 months behind bars earlier this year for ‘attacking’ Israeli soldier
Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq s Basra
Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq’s Basra

Ongoing protests in southern Iraq have reportedly left 14 people dead and hundreds more injured

News

37 Houthi fighters slain in central Yemen
37 Houthi fighters slain in central Yemen

Yemen army claims to make gains against Houthis in Taiz
Yemen army claims to make gains against Houthis in Taiz

Scores of rebels killed in Yemen battles
Scores of rebels killed in Yemen battles

UAE claims to destroy two Houthi vessels in Red Sea
UAE claims to destroy two Houthi vessels in Red Sea

Saudi citizen killed in Houthi missile attack
Saudi citizen killed in Houthi missile attack

Coalition forces strike Houthi sites in Yemen's capital
Coalition forces strike Houthi sites in Yemen's capital

Top security official shot dead in Yemen’s Shabwah
Top security official shot dead in Yemen s Shabwah

Bomb blast kills 2 in Yemen’s Aden
Bomb blast kills 2 in Yemen s Aden

US drones kill 3 in Yemen’s Marib
US drones kill 3 in Yemen s Marib

Yemen officials raise alarm over dengue fever outbreak
Yemen officials raise alarm over dengue fever outbreak

Saudi air defenses intercept missile from Yemen
Saudi air defenses intercept missile from Yemen

Second police officer killed in 1 week in Yemen’s Aden
Second police officer killed in 1 week in Yemen s






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 