Press agenda on July 30

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair the National Security Council meeting at the presidential complex.
ANKARA - TurkStat to release economic confidence index for July.
ANKARA - Turkey's banking watchdog (BDDK) will release the sectoral figures for June.
US
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump to meet Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the White House.
WASHINGTON - Department of Justice to hold Religious Liberty Summit.
GERMANY
BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to meet Albanian counterpart Ditmir Bushati for talks on bilateral ties, Albania’s EU membership bid.
RUSSIA
SOCHI - Russia, Iran and Turkey to attend first day of meeting on Syrian crisis to be presided by UN Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura.
KLYAZMA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to speak at the Terra Scientia on Klyazma River National Educational Youth Forum.
SYRIA
ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.
DARAA - Following ongoing evacuations of opposition fighters and civilians from southern Syria.
ZIMBABWE
HARARE - Zimbabweans go to the polls in the country's first election since longtime leader Robert Mugabe was ousted last year.
NIGERIA
LAGOS - Nigeria's opposition People's Democratic Party to hold a crucial meeting to decide the fate of defectors coming into its fold.
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, July 30, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, July 29, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, July 28, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, July 27, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, July 26, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, July 25, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, July 23, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, July 22, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, July 21, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, July 20, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday, July 19, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday, July 18, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, July 16, 2018
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, July 15, 2018