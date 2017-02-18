09:34, 30 July 2018 Monday

Press agenda on July 30

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair the National Security Council meeting at the presidential complex.

ANKARA - TurkStat to release economic confidence index for July.

ANKARA - Turkey's banking watchdog (BDDK) will release the sectoral figures for June.

US

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump to meet Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the White House.

WASHINGTON - Department of Justice to hold Religious Liberty Summit.

GERMANY

BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to meet Albanian counterpart Ditmir Bushati for talks on bilateral ties, Albania’s EU membership bid.

RUSSIA

SOCHI - Russia, Iran and Turkey to attend first day of meeting on Syrian crisis to be presided by UN Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura.

KLYAZMA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to speak at the Terra Scientia on Klyazma River National Educational Youth Forum.

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

DARAA - Following ongoing evacuations of opposition fighters and civilians from southern Syria.

ZIMBABWE

HARARE - Zimbabweans go to the polls in the country's first election since longtime leader Robert Mugabe was ousted last year.

NIGERIA

LAGOS - Nigeria's opposition People's Democratic Party to hold a crucial meeting to decide the fate of defectors coming into its fold.