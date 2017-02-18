Worldbulletin News

13:24, 30 July 2018 Monday
09:34, 30 July 2018 Monday

Press agenda on July 30
Press agenda on July 30

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, July 30, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY 

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair the National Security Council meeting at the presidential complex.

ANKARA - TurkStat to release economic confidence index for July.

ANKARA - Turkey's banking watchdog (BDDK) will release the sectoral figures for June.

 

US

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump to meet Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the White House. 

WASHINGTON - Department of Justice to hold Religious Liberty Summit.

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to meet Albanian counterpart Ditmir Bushati for talks on bilateral ties, Albania’s EU membership bid.

 

RUSSIA

SOCHI - Russia, Iran and Turkey to attend first day of meeting on Syrian crisis to be presided by UN Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura.

KLYAZMA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to speak at the Terra Scientia on Klyazma River National Educational Youth Forum.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO / IDLIB / HOMS - Monitoring Syrian civil war.

DARAA - Following ongoing evacuations of opposition fighters and civilians from southern Syria.

 

ZIMBABWE 

HARARE - Zimbabweans go to the polls in the country's first election since longtime leader Robert Mugabe was ousted last year. 

 

NIGERIA 

LAGOS - Nigeria's opposition People's Democratic Party to hold a crucial meeting to decide the fate of defectors coming into its fold.



