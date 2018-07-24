09:54, 30 July 2018 Monday

Death toll in Greek wildfires increases to 91

World Bulletin / News Desk

The death toll from wildfires in Greece has risen to 91, a Fire Service official said on Sunday.



Fire Service spokeswoman Stavroula Malliri said 25 others remain missing, six days after the fire began.



She said 59 bodies had been identified so far.



On Monday, fires broke out on the east and west coasts of Greece's Attica region, which includes capital Athens, injuring more than 180.



The fires have forced thousands of locals to flee to safer areas.