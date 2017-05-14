20 arrested in West Bank raids

World Bulletin / News Desk
The individuals were detained for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities”, the army said in a statement without elaborating on the nature of said activities.
According to the statement, four journalists working for Al-Quds television were among those rounded up in the raids.
Earlier this month, Israeli authorities designated Al-Quds television as a “terrorist group”.
The detainees have since been remanded into custody for further investigation, the statement added.
The Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.
According to Palestinian figures, approximately 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons, including scores of women and some 350 minors.
