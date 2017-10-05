Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

World Bulletin / News Desk
On the first transaction day of the week, the banking sector index lost 0.87 percent, while holding sector index gained 0.72 percent.
Among all sector indices, the tourism sector index posted the best performance, up 1.65 percent, while the leasing factoring sector index saw the biggest drop, down 1.12 percent.
On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 95,584.84, up 0.81 percent, or 767.58 points, with a trade volume of 8.2 billion Turkish liras (around $1.7 billion).
The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 4.8740 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday, from 4.8590 at last week's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate also climbed to 5.6830 by market open -- from 5.6650 at Friday's close -- and one British pound traded for 6.4010 Turkish liras versus 6.3890 at the previous close.
The price of Brent oil stood at $75.00 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) Monday, up from $74.54 at the previous close.
The company's share price fell 2.8 percent to $81.92 following the report, the third quarter in a row that has seen Wall Street punish the company for weak results.
Operating margin for the first six months of the year increased meanwhile to a record 6.4 percent of sales, said a statement from the group that owns the Renault, Dacia, Lada, Samsung and Alpine brands.
The IMF warning, contained in a policy report, comes after Chinese leaders earlier this week signalled a shift toward looser fiscal policy to help barricade the world's second-largest economy against global economic turbulence.
The dollar dropped against the euro, while bitcoin neared $8,300.
Even though there have been some currency movements recently, "there is no evidence of manipulation," IMF chief conomist Maury Obstfeld said.
London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.2 percent to 7,674.17 points compared with the close on Monday.