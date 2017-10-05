Turkey's Borsa Istanbul down at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock index dropped by 0.26 percent, or 244.46 points, to open at 95,340.39 points on Monday.

On the first transaction day of the week, the banking sector index lost 0.87 percent, while holding sector index gained 0.72 percent.

Among all sector indices, the tourism sector index posted the best performance, up 1.65 percent, while the leasing factoring sector index saw the biggest drop, down 1.12 percent.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 closed at 95,584.84, up 0.81 percent, or 767.58 points, with a trade volume of 8.2 billion Turkish liras (around $1.7 billion).

The U.S. dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rose to 4.8740 as of 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday, from 4.8590 at last week's close.

The euro/lira exchange rate also climbed to 5.6830 by market open -- from 5.6650 at Friday's close -- and one British pound traded for 6.4010 Turkish liras versus 6.3890 at the previous close.

The price of Brent oil stood at $75.00 per barrel as of 10.00 a.m. local time (0700 GMT) Monday, up from $74.54 at the previous close.