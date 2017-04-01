Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:24, 30 July 2018 Monday
Turkey
11:07, 30 July 2018 Monday

  • Share
PKK/YPG terrorist surrenders in southeastern Turkey
PKK/YPG terrorist surrenders in southeastern Turkey

Surrender takes place in Sirnak province

World Bulletin / News Desk

A PKK/YPG terrorist surrendered to Turkish security forces in southeastern Sirnak province on Sunday, according to a security source.

The terrorist used to work for PKK's Syrian branch YPG, the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to media, said.

He was identified as A.B. codenamed Azad, 19, who had joined the terrorist group in February.

Separately, Aram Civan codenamed Osman Gulen -- who was neutralized on July 23 in southeastern Diyarbakir -- was found to be mentioned in the grey category of the Turkish Interior Ministry’s wanted list on Sunday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured. 

 



Related Turkey PKK
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
PKK YPG terrorist surrenders in southeastern Turkey
PKK/YPG terrorist surrenders in southeastern Turkey

Surrender takes place in Sirnak province
Turkish FM meets ASEAN envoys in Ankara
Turkish FM meets ASEAN envoys in Ankara

Mevlut Cavusoglu exchanges views with ambassadors ahead of his visit to Singapore to attend ASEAN meeting 
MHP leader slams Trump's sanctions threat
MHP leader slams Trump's sanctions threat

Devlet Bahceli calls US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey 'a shame'
Turkish top diplomat US counterpart talk over phone
Turkish top diplomat, US counterpart talk over phone

No details have been released after Cavusoglu, Pompeo talk over phone
Turkey Zambia sign 12 deals to boost bilateral ties
Turkey, Zambia sign 12 deals to boost bilateral ties

Agreements cover agriculture, stockbreeding, fishery, tourism, investment, sports, and diplomacy
Turkey stops over 14 000 from reaching Europe illegally
Turkey stops over 14,000 from reaching Europe illegally

Number of migrants held trying to reach Europe from Turkey using illegal routes has increased by 60 percent this year
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

Terrorists have been neutralized after their attack on gendarmerie station
Boat carrying FETO suspects capsizes in NW Turkey
Boat carrying FETO suspects capsizes in NW Turkey

Boat reported to be carrying 14 people, 2 traffickers; 6 dead, 1 missing, 9 rescued
Wanted PKK terrorist nabbed in southeast Turkey
Wanted PKK terrorist nabbed in southeast Turkey

Kava Muhammed Bayram was arrested when he illegally entered Turkey from Syria
Turkish president meets Zambian counterpart in Lusaka
Turkish president meets Zambian counterpart in Lusaka

Recep Tayyip Erdogan also visits cemetery of former Zambian presidents
Turkey won't bow to US threats Cavusoglu tells Pompeo
Turkey won't bow to US threats, Cavusoglu tells Pompeo

Speaking to US counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu hits back at threats of sanctions if Turkey does not release US pastor
UN body launches training for Syrians in Turkey
UN body launches training for Syrians in Turkey

6-week agricultural training to improve opportunities for Syrians, their hosts, says FAO representative in Turkey
Turkey welcomes autonomy law for Moro Muslims
Turkey welcomes autonomy law for Moro Muslims

Turkish Foreign Ministry hails Philippines' new law paving way for comprehensive autonomy of Moro Muslims
FETO terror suspects held in Turkish Cyprus
FETO terror suspects held in Turkish Cyprus

45 people, including FETO suspects, held while attempting to cross into Greece
Erdogan meets presidents of South Africa Togo Angola
Erdogan meets presidents of South Africa, Togo, Angola

Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets with leaders from Southern, Central, and West Africa at summit of emerging powerhouse economies
Turkey aims to enhance cooperation with BRICS
Turkey aims to enhance cooperation with BRICS

Turkey, BRICS can together establish more objective credit rating agencies, Turkish president says

News

Turkey stops over 14,000 from reaching Europe illegally
Turkey stops over 14 000 from reaching Europe illegally

2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

Wanted PKK terrorist nabbed in southeast Turkey
Wanted PKK terrorist nabbed in southeast Turkey

2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

3 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey
3 PKK terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey

Turkey: 40 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week
Turkey 40 terrorists 'neutralized' over past week

Turkish FM meets ASEAN envoys in Ankara
Turkish FM meets ASEAN envoys in Ankara

Turkey, US complete another round of patrols in Manbij
Turkey US complete another round of patrols in Manbij

MHP leader slams Trump's sanctions threat
MHP leader slams Trump's sanctions threat

Turkish top diplomat, US counterpart talk over phone
Turkish top diplomat US counterpart talk over phone

Turkey, Zambia sign 12 deals to boost bilateral ties
Turkey Zambia sign 12 deals to boost bilateral ties

Palestinian groups in Istanbul slam Israeli occupation
Palestinian groups in Istanbul slam Israeli occupation






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 