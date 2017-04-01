PKK/YPG terrorist surrenders in southeastern Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

A PKK/YPG terrorist surrendered to Turkish security forces in southeastern Sirnak province on Sunday, according to a security source.

The terrorist used to work for PKK's Syrian branch YPG, the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to media, said.

He was identified as A.B. codenamed Azad, 19, who had joined the terrorist group in February.

Separately, Aram Civan codenamed Osman Gulen -- who was neutralized on July 23 in southeastern Diyarbakir -- was found to be mentioned in the grey category of the Turkish Interior Ministry’s wanted list on Sunday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.