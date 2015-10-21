90 Turkish tourists denied entry to Israel

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israel has denied entry to 90 Turkish citizens on the ground that they did not have visas, a Turkish tour operator said on Sunday.

Mustafa Bickioglu, a representative of the Turkey-based Sila Tour company, said that Israeli police did not allow entry to the Turkish citizens after they arrived at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport; the tourists were planning to visit Jerusalem.

Bickioglu rejected the visa condition claim and said the tour company, in fact, act received a collective visa for the group.

“Israel does not provide separate visas for each passenger to tour companies that bring tourists to Jerusalem,” he explained.

“The document issued by the consulate works as a visa for all passengers.

“We had received a visa letter in Hebrew for our passengers for travel on our Jerusalem tour but our 90 passengers were not allowed to enter Israel for allegedly not having visas.”

Last condition

15 passengers were sent back to Istanbul while another 33 were expected to be deported.

The other passengers will be deported the following day, he added.