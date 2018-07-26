Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:24, 30 July 2018 Monday
Europe
12:36, 30 July 2018 Monday

  • Share
Greek PM Tsipras visits scene of wildfire disaster
Greek PM Tsipras visits scene of wildfire disaster

His trip was not announced beforehand in what local media said was a bid to avoid protests by residents of the hard-hit seaside villages east of Athens -- Mati and Rafina.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday paid his first visit to the area ravaged by the country's worst ever wildfires as anger mounts over his government's response to the disaster that left scores of people dead.

Tsipras met the region's local authorities and fire brigade officials for about an hour, the brief official statement said.

His government has faced mounting criticism as residents battle to resume their lives with the help of the authorities and volunteers.

The fires struck the coastal villages popular with holidaymakers on July 23 and burned with such ferocity that most people fled to the safety of the sea with just the clothes on their backs.

The death toll rose to 91 on Sunday and another 25 people remain missing, but many may be among 28 victims whose bodies are being examined by forensic pathologists and have not been identified, local authorities said.

Tsipras has said he assumed "political responsibility" for the tragedy as a bitter debate rages over who was to blame.

On Sunday, the rightwing and centrist opposition accused the government of initially trying to hide the loss of human life.

The government has said there were indications that arson was involved and an investigation has been opened.

Experts have said that a mix of poor urban planning, including a lack of proper access routes and the construction of too many buildings next to combustible forest areas contributed to what were Europe's worst wildfires this century.

A vigil for the victims will be held outside parliament in Athens later on Monday.



Related greece fire Alexis Tsipras
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
20 arrested in West Bank raids
20 arrested in West Bank raids

Four journalists working for Al-Quds television were among the detainees
291 Palestinian children being held in Israeli prisons
291 Palestinian children being held in Israeli prisons

5,900 Palestinians, including 291 children, currently in Israeli prisons, PLO official Hanan Ashrawi says
Canada to provide CAN 50M for Palestinians
Canada to provide CAN$50M for Palestinians

'Canada is committed to addressing the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable Palestinians,' says minister
Death toll rises to 6 size of fire doubles in
Death toll rises to 6, size of fire doubles in California

In addition to the deaths, 7 people are currently missing, officials say
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections

Several countries, including US, UK react to elections in Pakistan, say they look forward to work with new government
Palestinian groups in Istanbul slam Israeli occupation
Palestinian groups in Istanbul slam Israeli occupation

Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Fatah, reject US-backed plan for region, which Trump calls 'deal of the century”
Tamimi released from Israeli prison
Tamimi released from Israeli prison

Tamimi was jailed for "attacking" an Israeli soldier
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests

More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since March
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California

Carr Fire destroys 65 structures, leaving 55 others damaged
Iraqi PM top cleric urge gov t to meet protest
Iraqi PM, top cleric urge gov’t to meet protest demands

Ali al-Sistani calls for speedy formation of government following manual recount of May 12 poll results
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa injuring worshipers
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa, injuring worshipers

Police dispatch reinforcements to flashpoint holy site amid ongoing clashes with Palestinians
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Trump's sanction remarks have not affected military ties with Turkey
Trump foreign policy Threatening words alienate allies
Trump foreign policy: Threatening words alienate allies

US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey over pastor Brunson put Trump’s threatening rhetoric against allies in spotlight
US urges Israel to apply Red-Dead Sea plan with Jordan
US urges Israel to apply Red-Dead Sea plan with Jordan

Israel-Jordan agreement to link Red and Dead seas was suspended last year
Ahed Tamimi to release from Israeli prison on Sunday
Ahed Tamimi to release from Israeli prison on Sunday

Ahed al-Tamimi was sentenced to 8 months behind bars earlier this year for ‘attacking’ Israeli soldier
Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq s Basra
Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq’s Basra

Ongoing protests in southern Iraq have reportedly left 14 people dead and hundreds more injured

News

Thrace’s mufti polls are an internal issue: Greek PM
Thrace s mufti polls are an internal issue Greek PM

EU must stop taking decisions 'behind closed doors'
EU must stop taking decisions 'behind closed doors'

Greek PM offers condolences to quake victims
Greek PM offers condolences to quake victims

Greek MPs vote in favor of new controversial reforms
Greek MPs vote in favor of new controversial reforms

Eurozone ministers push for Greece bailout deal
Eurozone ministers push for Greece bailout deal

EU-Turkey deal cut deaths in Aegean, says Greek premier
EU-Turkey deal cut deaths in Aegean says Greek premier

Death toll in Greek wildfires increases to 91
Death toll in Greek wildfires increases to 91

Death toll rises to 6, size of fire doubles in California
Death toll rises to 6 size of fire doubles in

Death toll climbs to 88 from Greek wildfires
Death toll climbs to 88 from Greek wildfires

Greece counts cost of deadliest wildfires in memory
Greece counts cost of deadliest wildfires in memory

Turks, Greeks pray for victims of wildfires
Turks Greeks pray for victims of wildfires

Huge fire breaks out in London hotel
Huge fire breaks out in London hotel

Greek fire victims blame authorities
Greek fire victims blame authorities

Greek wildfires toll rises to 79
Greek wildfires toll rises to 79






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 