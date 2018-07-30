Zimbabweans go to first polls since Mugabe's ouster

World Bulletin / News Desk
Twenty-three presidential candidates are in the race, although the main contest is between incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa of the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) and 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance.
The mood is electric as many first-time voters queued outside polling stations.
“I woke up at five in the morning and made it to the polling station. I am excited as I will be voting for the first time. I will be voting for change as I am unemployed,” Innocent Chokuda, a 24-year-old voter in Harare said.
More than 5 million voters are registered, 40 percent of them below 35 years.
Zimbabwe is using the bio-metric voters' roll for the first time and a number of complaints were raised a few weeks ago concerning accountability and printing of the ballot papers.
So far, 35 cases of inter-party violence were reported.
Analysts view this election as crucial because it gives Zimbabwe a chance to return to democracy following the ouster of Mugabe, after a 38-year-old dictatorial rule, through a military coup in November last year.
Chamisa said: "It's a great moment for Zimbabwe and just hoping the mood is the same in the rural area and that the ballot paper there is genuine. I hope the elections fulfill the aspirations of the young and I respect the young.”
Mnangagwa said he had no problems with Mugabe’s statement on the eve of Election Day.
“Mr Mugabe is a citizen of this country and is free to issue any statement,” he said, after casting his vote in Kwekwe, nearly 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of the capital.
Mugabe said on Sunday, he would not be voting for Mnangagwa and ZANU-PF because the same people are tormenting him.
Four civilians were killed in a suspected ISIL attack in northern Iraq
Monday's verdicts were issued under Iraq’s anti-terrorism act
In Sochi, Russia, officials from 3 countries set to discuss technical details of a 10th round of Syria peace talks in Astana
Four journalists working for Al-Quds television were among the detainees
5,900 Palestinians, including 291 children, currently in Israeli prisons, PLO official Hanan Ashrawi says
'Canada is committed to addressing the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable Palestinians,' says minister
In addition to the deaths, 7 people are currently missing, officials say
Several countries, including US, UK react to elections in Pakistan, say they look forward to work with new government
Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Fatah, reject US-backed plan for region, which Trump calls 'deal of the century”
More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since March
Carr Fire destroys 65 structures, leaving 55 others damaged
Ali al-Sistani calls for speedy formation of government following manual recount of May 12 poll results
Police dispatch reinforcements to flashpoint holy site amid ongoing clashes with Palestinians
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Trump's sanction remarks have not affected military ties with Turkey
US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey over pastor Brunson put Trump’s threatening rhetoric against allies in spotlight