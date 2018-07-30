Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:46, 30 July 2018 Monday
World
14:39, 30 July 2018 Monday

  • Share
Turkey, Russia, Iran meet ahead of Syria talks
Turkey, Russia, Iran meet ahead of Syria talks

In Sochi, Russia, officials from 3 countries set to discuss technical details of a 10th round of Syria peace talks in Astana

World Bulletin / News Desk

Officials from Turkey, Russia and Iran were holding technical talks Monday in Sochi, Russia, ahead of a 10th round of Syria peace talks in Astana, Kazakhstan, slated for July 31st.

The Astana talks will address the latest situation in de-escalation zones in Syria's Idlib, the return of the refugees, the release of prisoners and the formation of a committee that will rewrite Syria's constitution.

UN officials and Jordan are taking part in Monday's talks as observers while the U.S. again opted not to send a representative.

The main Syrian opposition group is represented by Ahmed Tuma, the former premier of the Syrian interim government, and the regime is represented by Bashar Jaafari, the regime's permanent representative to the UN. 

During the 9th Astana meeting held on May 14-15, all parties agreed to maintain the de-escalation zones and the cease-fire regime.

However, Assad's forces and his allies took control of the de-escalation zones in Homs region, Daraa and in Quneitra following a heavy offensive. 

Last week, the regime began military build-up in southwestern Idlib in a bid to attack Syria’s northwestern Turkmen Mountain region, which is located within the de-escalation zones.

Idlib is set to be a top issue during the next Astana meeting as the Turkish delegation is expected to underline the importance of maintaining the cease-fire regime in the region. 

Separately, Russia for the first time is expected to bring up the issue of the return of refugees and displaced persons during the meeting. 

Russian officials have recently visited Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon, which host the majority of Syria's refugees. 

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura is expected to meet with the Turkish, Russian and Iranian officials on the formation of a constitutional committee. 

The regime and opposition had each submitted to de Mistura a list of 50 candidates to represent them in the constitutional committee.

 


Related syria iran Turkey russia
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
World News
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq

Four civilians were killed in a suspected ISIL attack in northern Iraq  
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death

Monday's verdicts were issued under Iraq’s anti-terrorism act
Turkey Russia Iran meet ahead of Syria talks
Turkey, Russia, Iran meet ahead of Syria talks

In Sochi, Russia, officials from 3 countries set to discuss technical details of a 10th round of Syria peace talks in Astana
20 arrested in West Bank raids
20 arrested in West Bank raids

Four journalists working for Al-Quds television were among the detainees
291 Palestinian children being held in Israeli prisons
291 Palestinian children being held in Israeli prisons

5,900 Palestinians, including 291 children, currently in Israeli prisons, PLO official Hanan Ashrawi says
Canada to provide CAN 50M for Palestinians
Canada to provide CAN$50M for Palestinians

'Canada is committed to addressing the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable Palestinians,' says minister
Death toll rises to 6 size of fire doubles in
Death toll rises to 6, size of fire doubles in California

In addition to the deaths, 7 people are currently missing, officials say
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections

Several countries, including US, UK react to elections in Pakistan, say they look forward to work with new government
Palestinian groups in Istanbul slam Israeli occupation
Palestinian groups in Istanbul slam Israeli occupation

Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Fatah, reject US-backed plan for region, which Trump calls 'deal of the century”
Tamimi released from Israeli prison
Tamimi released from Israeli prison

Tamimi was jailed for "attacking" an Israeli soldier
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests

More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since March
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California

Carr Fire destroys 65 structures, leaving 55 others damaged
Iraqi PM top cleric urge gov t to meet protest
Iraqi PM, top cleric urge gov’t to meet protest demands

Ali al-Sistani calls for speedy formation of government following manual recount of May 12 poll results
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa injuring worshipers
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa, injuring worshipers

Police dispatch reinforcements to flashpoint holy site amid ongoing clashes with Palestinians
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Trump's sanction remarks have not affected military ties with Turkey
Trump foreign policy Threatening words alienate allies
Trump foreign policy: Threatening words alienate allies

US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey over pastor Brunson put Trump’s threatening rhetoric against allies in spotlight

News

4th convoy of evacuees from Daraa arrives in Idlib
4th convoy of evacuees from Daraa arrives in Idlib

Evacuations aim to change Syria demography
Evacuations aim to change Syria demography

Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria
Turkey condemns ISIL terror attacks in Syria

UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee

UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee
UN supports creation of Syrian constitutional committee

Erdogan to discuss Syria with Putin in South Africa
Erdogan to discuss Syria with Putin in South Africa

No need for Turkey to go along with US Iran sanctions
No need for Turkey to go along with US Iran

Iran replaces central bank chief as economy faces crisis
Iran replaces central bank chief as economy faces crisis

Israel rejects Russian offer on Iranian forces in Syria
Israel rejects Russian offer on Iranian forces in Syria

Southern Iran rattled by earthquake; 79 hurt
Southern Iran rattled by earthquake 79 hurt

25 injured in Iran earthquakes
25 injured in Iran earthquakes

Turkey affirms Iran's importance amid US sanctions
Turkey affirms Iran's importance amid US sanctions

What is BRICS?
What is BRICS

Trump: Russia to help Democrats in November election
Trump Russia to help Democrats in November election

Helsinki summit should help Russia-NATO ties
Helsinki summit should help Russia-NATO ties

German chancellor meets Russian FM to discuss Syria
German chancellor meets Russian FM to discuss Syria

Israeli PM to meet Russian FM in Moscow for Syria talks
Israeli PM to meet Russian FM in Moscow for Syria

Russia detains 6 prison guards over shock torture video
Russia detains 6 prison guards over shock torture video

Turkey should not raise interest rates: Business body
Turkey should not raise interest rates Business body

550 irregular migrants held in Turkey
550 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Lavrov warns US against pressuring Turkey over S-400s
Lavrov warns US against pressuring Turkey over S-400s

Turkish MP blames US president for Palestinian killings
Turkish MP blames US president for Palestinian killings

Turkey leads UNESCO tentative list
Turkey leads UNESCO tentative list

PKK/YPG terrorist surrenders in southeastern Turkey
PKK YPG terrorist surrenders in southeastern Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 