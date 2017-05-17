Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:46, 30 July 2018 Monday
Iraq
15:05, 30 July 2018 Monday

  • Share
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death

Monday's verdicts were issued under Iraq’s anti-terrorism act

World Bulletin / News Desk

A criminal court in Iraq’s eastern Diyala province on Monday sentenced four suspected al-Qaeda militants to death for involvement in terrorist attacks in 2007. 

“The four were convicted of membership in al-Qaeda organization and carrying out terrorist attacks,” Abdul-Sattar Bayrakdar, a spokesman for Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, said in a statement. 

He said the militants were convicted of abducting and killing five civilians after ransacking their house in Diyala in 2007. 

According to the spokesman, the verdicts were issued under Iraq’s anti-terrorism act. 

Monday’s verdicts are still subject to appeal. 

Al-Qaeda terrorist organization was active in Iraq before many of its members joined the Daesh terrorist group, which overran vast swathes of territory in northern and western Iraq in 2014. 

Late last year, officials in Baghdad declared that Daesh's military presence in Iraq had been all but destroyed. It appears, however, that the notorious terrorist group still maintains a limited presence in certain parts of the country.

 


Related Iraq court
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Iraq News
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq

Four civilians were killed in a suspected ISIL attack in northern Iraq  
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death

Monday's verdicts were issued under Iraq’s anti-terrorism act
Turkey Russia Iran meet ahead of Syria talks
Turkey, Russia, Iran meet ahead of Syria talks

In Sochi, Russia, officials from 3 countries set to discuss technical details of a 10th round of Syria peace talks in Astana
20 arrested in West Bank raids
20 arrested in West Bank raids

Four journalists working for Al-Quds television were among the detainees
291 Palestinian children being held in Israeli prisons
291 Palestinian children being held in Israeli prisons

5,900 Palestinians, including 291 children, currently in Israeli prisons, PLO official Hanan Ashrawi says
Canada to provide CAN 50M for Palestinians
Canada to provide CAN$50M for Palestinians

'Canada is committed to addressing the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable Palestinians,' says minister
Death toll rises to 6 size of fire doubles in
Death toll rises to 6, size of fire doubles in California

In addition to the deaths, 7 people are currently missing, officials say
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections

Several countries, including US, UK react to elections in Pakistan, say they look forward to work with new government
Palestinian groups in Istanbul slam Israeli occupation
Palestinian groups in Istanbul slam Israeli occupation

Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Fatah, reject US-backed plan for region, which Trump calls 'deal of the century”
Tamimi released from Israeli prison
Tamimi released from Israeli prison

Tamimi was jailed for "attacking" an Israeli soldier
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests

More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since March
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California

Carr Fire destroys 65 structures, leaving 55 others damaged
Iraqi PM top cleric urge gov t to meet protest
Iraqi PM, top cleric urge gov’t to meet protest demands

Ali al-Sistani calls for speedy formation of government following manual recount of May 12 poll results
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa injuring worshipers
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa, injuring worshipers

Police dispatch reinforcements to flashpoint holy site amid ongoing clashes with Palestinians
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Trump's sanction remarks have not affected military ties with Turkey
Trump foreign policy Threatening words alienate allies
Trump foreign policy: Threatening words alienate allies

US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey over pastor Brunson put Trump’s threatening rhetoric against allies in spotlight

News

Egypt refers 75 defendants to Mufti for death penalty
Egypt refers 75 defendants to Mufti for death penalty

Egypt court upholds prison term for Brotherhood leader
Egypt court upholds prison term for Brotherhood leader

German court releases man convicted in neo-Nazi trial
German court releases man convicted in neo-Nazi trial

Egyptian court jails 18 alleged anti-coup supporters
Egyptian court jails 18 alleged anti-coup supporters

Nigeria's Court ends senate chief's graft trial
Nigeria's Court ends senate chief's graft trial

Polish Supreme Court's top judge defies 'purge'
Polish Supreme Court's top judge defies 'purge'

7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq

Iraqi PM, top cleric urge gov’t to meet protest demands
Iraqi PM top cleric urge gov t to meet protest

Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq’s Basra
Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq s Basra

15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq’s Diyala
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq s Diyala

Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen

11 terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq
11 terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 