21:46, 30 July 2018 Monday
15:42, 30 July 2018 Monday

Turkish students to visit 30 countries
Students from universities across Turkey to visit African, Middle Eastern countries

World Bulletin / News Desk

Some 500 Turkish students will undertake various projects in 30 countries between July 29-Sept. 8.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Turkish Airlines (THY), Anadolu Agency (AA) and Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) have organized the "2018 Experience Sharing Program".

Students from 117 universities are participating in the program.

Batuhan Zeki Ozturk, a law student in Selcuk University, said he is excited about going to Niger. 

"Instead of going to European countries, I chose to take the opportunity to see our Muslim brothers and sisters in Africa and to understand their life. The spirit in that land is much different. Everyone can go to developed countries, but fewer people go to Africa. So I am very grateful to TIKA for giving such opportunities to young people,” he said. 

Ozturk said that in the first two days they would visit the southwestern city of Dosso to participate in the "Youth Caravan" program organized by Niger Education and Entrepreneurship Ministry with the support of TIKA. 

Then, they would participate in charity and cultural activities in capital Niamey. 

 



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

