Lavrov warns US against pressuring Turkey over S-400s

Growing centers of influence will not bow to "ultimatums and threats" when deciding what and where to buy, Sergey Lavrov Lavrov said in a speech to a youth forum.
Countries “will not agree to subjecting their right to trade with whom they want and what they want to ultimatums and threats, as is now the case with contracts for the supply of Russian weapons to a number of states, for example, Turkey, Indonesia and India, when Washington openly requires refusal of these contracts," he said.
Lavrov also warned that such U.S. demands would create "unpredictability, and an additional potential for conflict."
On June 18, the U.S. Congress passed legislation to ban the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey, despite a signed contract between the two countries.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later said U.S. President Trump had assured him that the sale was not in question, despite the congressional effort.
Four civilians were killed in a suspected ISIL attack in northern Iraq
Monday's verdicts were issued under Iraq’s anti-terrorism act
In Sochi, Russia, officials from 3 countries set to discuss technical details of a 10th round of Syria peace talks in Astana
Four journalists working for Al-Quds television were among the detainees
5,900 Palestinians, including 291 children, currently in Israeli prisons, PLO official Hanan Ashrawi says
'Canada is committed to addressing the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable Palestinians,' says minister
In addition to the deaths, 7 people are currently missing, officials say
Several countries, including US, UK react to elections in Pakistan, say they look forward to work with new government
Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Fatah, reject US-backed plan for region, which Trump calls 'deal of the century”
More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since March
Carr Fire destroys 65 structures, leaving 55 others damaged
Ali al-Sistani calls for speedy formation of government following manual recount of May 12 poll results
Police dispatch reinforcements to flashpoint holy site amid ongoing clashes with Palestinians
US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Trump's sanction remarks have not affected military ties with Turkey
US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey over pastor Brunson put Trump’s threatening rhetoric against allies in spotlight