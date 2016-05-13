Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:45, 30 July 2018 Monday
Turkey
17:16, 30 July 2018 Monday

  • Share
550 irregular migrants held in Turkey
550 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Migrants held in eastern Van province and northwestern Balikesir province

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 573 irregular migrants, including women and children, were held across Turkey, security sources said on Monday. 

A total of 485 migrants were rounded up in the Gevas, Caldiran, Tusba and Saray districts of the eastern province of Van, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media. 

Separately, in the Ayvalik and Karasi districts of the northwestern Balikesir province, police rounded up 31 Afghan and Syrian nationals, including women and children. 

Additionally security forces held 57 Pakistan and Afghan irregular migrants in the Demirkoy district of the northwestern Kirklareli province, the source said.

Turkey has been a main route for irregular migrants trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011 when the Syrian civil war began. 

Of the migrants held in Turkey last year, the majority came from Pakistan -- around 15,000 -- followed by Afghans at around 12,000. Syrians totaled about 10,000.

There has been a 60 percent increase in migrant flow since 2016. The number was 31,000 in 2016. 

 



Related Turkey migrant
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
550 irregular migrants held in Turkey
550 irregular migrants held in Turkey

Migrants held in eastern Van province and northwestern Balikesir province
Turkish students to visit 30 countries
Turkish students to visit 30 countries

Students from universities across Turkey to visit African, Middle Eastern countries
Turkish MP blames US president for Palestinian killings
Turkish MP blames US president for Palestinian killings

Opposition HDP lawmaker says Trump's attitude encouraging 'Israel's massacres'
Turkey leads UNESCO tentative list
Turkey leads UNESCO tentative list

Turkey has 77 cultural and natural sites which look to be added on UNESCO's World Heritage List
PKK YPG terrorist surrenders in southeastern Turkey
PKK/YPG terrorist surrenders in southeastern Turkey

Surrender takes place in Sirnak province
Turkish FM meets ASEAN envoys in Ankara
Turkish FM meets ASEAN envoys in Ankara

Mevlut Cavusoglu exchanges views with ambassadors ahead of his visit to Singapore to attend ASEAN meeting 
MHP leader slams Trump's sanctions threat
MHP leader slams Trump's sanctions threat

Devlet Bahceli calls US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey 'a shame'
Turkish top diplomat US counterpart talk over phone
Turkish top diplomat, US counterpart talk over phone

No details have been released after Cavusoglu, Pompeo talk over phone
Turkey Zambia sign 12 deals to boost bilateral ties
Turkey, Zambia sign 12 deals to boost bilateral ties

Agreements cover agriculture, stockbreeding, fishery, tourism, investment, sports, and diplomacy
Turkey stops over 14 000 from reaching Europe illegally
Turkey stops over 14,000 from reaching Europe illegally

Number of migrants held trying to reach Europe from Turkey using illegal routes has increased by 60 percent this year
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Turkey

Terrorists have been neutralized after their attack on gendarmerie station
Boat carrying FETO suspects capsizes in NW Turkey
Boat carrying FETO suspects capsizes in NW Turkey

Boat reported to be carrying 14 people, 2 traffickers; 6 dead, 1 missing, 9 rescued
Wanted PKK terrorist nabbed in southeast Turkey
Wanted PKK terrorist nabbed in southeast Turkey

Kava Muhammed Bayram was arrested when he illegally entered Turkey from Syria
Turkish president meets Zambian counterpart in Lusaka
Turkish president meets Zambian counterpart in Lusaka

Recep Tayyip Erdogan also visits cemetery of former Zambian presidents
Turkey won't bow to US threats Cavusoglu tells Pompeo
Turkey won't bow to US threats, Cavusoglu tells Pompeo

Speaking to US counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu hits back at threats of sanctions if Turkey does not release US pastor
UN body launches training for Syrians in Turkey
UN body launches training for Syrians in Turkey

6-week agricultural training to improve opportunities for Syrians, their hosts, says FAO representative in Turkey

News

Tunisia allows boat with 40 migrants to dock
Tunisia allows boat with 40 migrants to dock

Violence as migrants storm Morocco-Spain border fence
Violence as migrants storm Morocco-Spain border fence

224 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey
224 undocumented migrants held in western Turkey

Over 330 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
Over 330 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

450 undocumented migrants held across Turkey
450 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

156 undocumented migrants rescued in open waters
156 undocumented migrants rescued in open waters

Turkey should not raise interest rates: Business body
Turkey should not raise interest rates Business body

Lavrov warns US against pressuring Turkey over S-400s
Lavrov warns US against pressuring Turkey over S-400s

Turkish MP blames US president for Palestinian killings
Turkish MP blames US president for Palestinian killings

Turkey, Russia, Iran meet ahead of Syria talks
Turkey Russia Iran meet ahead of Syria talks

Turkey leads UNESCO tentative list
Turkey leads UNESCO tentative list

PKK/YPG terrorist surrenders in southeastern Turkey
PKK YPG terrorist surrenders in southeastern Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 