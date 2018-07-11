Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:45, 30 July 2018 Monday
Europe
17:44, 30 July 2018 Monday

  • Share
Merkel 'interested in meeting' Erdogan 
Merkel 'interested in meeting' Erdogan 

Berlin confirms its invitation for Turkish president, but says exact date for official visit has not yet been set

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey is an important partner for Germany, and Chancellor Angela Merkel is interested in meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

The remarks came after opposition lawmakers criticized Germany’s official invitation for Erdogan, who won Turkey’s landmark election last month. 

“We are always interested in talks with Turkey, which is a close and important partner for us in many areas,” government’s deputy spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer told a news conference in Berlin, and she added that Chancellor Merkel was also interested in meeting Erdogan. 

German daily Bild reported on Saturday President Frank-Walter Steinmeier invited his counterpart Erdogan for a state visit in late September. 

Erdogan will be ceremonially welcomed with military honours at the presidential palace, and during his visit he will also address the Turkish community, the daily reported. 

Besides his meeting with Steinmeier, who holds a largely ceremonial position, Erdogan was also scheduled to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel, to discuss bilateral ties and international issues. 

Steinmeier’s office confirmed on Monday that Berlin had extended an official invitation to Erdogan for a state visit, but it did not  give a date. 

“An exact date for the visit has not been set yet,” a spokeswoman told local media. 

Erdogan made his last official visit to Berlin in February 2014. 

Political relations between Ankara and Berlin suffered several setbacks in recent years, but both sides took steps in the recent month towards normalization of ties. 

 


Related Recep Tayyip Erdogan Angela Merkel
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq

Four civilians were killed in a suspected ISIL attack in northern Iraq  
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death

Monday's verdicts were issued under Iraq’s anti-terrorism act
Turkey Russia Iran meet ahead of Syria talks
Turkey, Russia, Iran meet ahead of Syria talks

In Sochi, Russia, officials from 3 countries set to discuss technical details of a 10th round of Syria peace talks in Astana
20 arrested in West Bank raids
20 arrested in West Bank raids

Four journalists working for Al-Quds television were among the detainees
291 Palestinian children being held in Israeli prisons
291 Palestinian children being held in Israeli prisons

5,900 Palestinians, including 291 children, currently in Israeli prisons, PLO official Hanan Ashrawi says
Canada to provide CAN 50M for Palestinians
Canada to provide CAN$50M for Palestinians

'Canada is committed to addressing the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable Palestinians,' says minister
Death toll rises to 6 size of fire doubles in
Death toll rises to 6, size of fire doubles in California

In addition to the deaths, 7 people are currently missing, officials say
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections

Several countries, including US, UK react to elections in Pakistan, say they look forward to work with new government
Palestinian groups in Istanbul slam Israeli occupation
Palestinian groups in Istanbul slam Israeli occupation

Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Fatah, reject US-backed plan for region, which Trump calls 'deal of the century”
Tamimi released from Israeli prison
Tamimi released from Israeli prison

Tamimi was jailed for "attacking" an Israeli soldier
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests

More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since March
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California

Carr Fire destroys 65 structures, leaving 55 others damaged
Iraqi PM top cleric urge gov t to meet protest
Iraqi PM, top cleric urge gov’t to meet protest demands

Ali al-Sistani calls for speedy formation of government following manual recount of May 12 poll results
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa injuring worshipers
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa, injuring worshipers

Police dispatch reinforcements to flashpoint holy site amid ongoing clashes with Palestinians
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Trump's sanction remarks have not affected military ties with Turkey
Trump foreign policy Threatening words alienate allies
Trump foreign policy: Threatening words alienate allies

US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey over pastor Brunson put Trump’s threatening rhetoric against allies in spotlight

News

Erdogan meets presidents of South Africa, Togo, Angola
Erdogan meets presidents of South Africa Togo Angola

Turkey aims to enhance cooperation with BRICS
Turkey aims to enhance cooperation with BRICS

German minister steps back from anti-Erdogan tweet 
German minister steps back from anti-Erdogan tweet

Turkish, Chinese presidents meet in South Africa
Turkish Chinese presidents meet in South Africa

Turkish embassies in Africa increasing says Erdogan
Turkish embassies in Africa increasing says Erdogan

Erdogan, Putin to meet on BRICS summit sidelines
Erdogan Putin to meet on BRICS summit sidelines

Erdogan meets Merkel in Brussels
Erdogan meets Merkel in Brussels

Merkel says open to international talks on slashing car tariffs
Merkel says open to international talks on slashing car tariffs

Merkel applauds Turkey for efforts on refugee crisis
Merkel applauds Turkey for efforts on refugee crisis

5 things to know about Merkel's migrant deal
5 things to know about Merkel's migrant deal

Merkel last-ditch migrant deal faces EU headwinds
Merkel last-ditch migrant deal faces EU headwinds

Merkel seeks to placate German rebels on migration
Merkel seeks to placate German rebels on migration






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 