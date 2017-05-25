Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
21:45, 30 July 2018 Monday
Iraq
17:57, 30 July 2018 Monday

  • Share
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq

Four civilians were killed in a suspected ISIL attack in northern Iraq  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Four Iraqi civilians and three militants were killed in two separate attacks in Iraq on Monday, according to a local tribal commander. 

Suspected ISIL militants raided the town of Ashkej, southwest of the northern Nineveh province, and shot dead four civilians, Hawwas Nayef, a commander of the pro-government Hashd al-Ashaeri militia, told Anadolu Agency. 

He said the militants had fled toward the desert following the attack. 

Meanwhile, Iraqi security forces killed three ISIL militants in an ambush 80 kilometers east of Baquba, the provincial capital of the eastern Diyala province, Police Captain Habib al-Shimari said. 

Last December, officials in Baghdad declared that ISIL's military presence in Iraq had been all but dismantled over operations backed by the U.S.-led International Alliance. However, from time to time, Iraqi officials announce operations against ISIL-affiliated "sleeper cells" in certain parts of the country. 

 


Related Iraq
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Iraq News
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq

Four civilians were killed in a suspected ISIL attack in northern Iraq  
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death

Monday's verdicts were issued under Iraq’s anti-terrorism act
Turkey Russia Iran meet ahead of Syria talks
Turkey, Russia, Iran meet ahead of Syria talks

In Sochi, Russia, officials from 3 countries set to discuss technical details of a 10th round of Syria peace talks in Astana
20 arrested in West Bank raids
20 arrested in West Bank raids

Four journalists working for Al-Quds television were among the detainees
291 Palestinian children being held in Israeli prisons
291 Palestinian children being held in Israeli prisons

5,900 Palestinians, including 291 children, currently in Israeli prisons, PLO official Hanan Ashrawi says
Canada to provide CAN 50M for Palestinians
Canada to provide CAN$50M for Palestinians

'Canada is committed to addressing the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable Palestinians,' says minister
Death toll rises to 6 size of fire doubles in
Death toll rises to 6, size of fire doubles in California

In addition to the deaths, 7 people are currently missing, officials say
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections

Several countries, including US, UK react to elections in Pakistan, say they look forward to work with new government
Palestinian groups in Istanbul slam Israeli occupation
Palestinian groups in Istanbul slam Israeli occupation

Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Fatah, reject US-backed plan for region, which Trump calls 'deal of the century”
Tamimi released from Israeli prison
Tamimi released from Israeli prison

Tamimi was jailed for "attacking" an Israeli soldier
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests

More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since March
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California

Carr Fire destroys 65 structures, leaving 55 others damaged
Iraqi PM top cleric urge gov t to meet protest
Iraqi PM, top cleric urge gov’t to meet protest demands

Ali al-Sistani calls for speedy formation of government following manual recount of May 12 poll results
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa injuring worshipers
Israeli forces storm Al-Aqsa, injuring worshipers

Police dispatch reinforcements to flashpoint holy site amid ongoing clashes with Palestinians
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey
Trump's remarks will not affect military ties with Turkey

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says Trump's sanction remarks have not affected military ties with Turkey
Trump foreign policy Threatening words alienate allies
Trump foreign policy: Threatening words alienate allies

US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey over pastor Brunson put Trump’s threatening rhetoric against allies in spotlight

News

Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death

Iraqi PM, top cleric urge gov’t to meet protest demands
Iraqi PM top cleric urge gov t to meet protest

Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq’s Basra
Security forces disperse demonstration in Iraq s Basra

15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq’s Diyala
15 ISIL terrorists killed in Iraq s Diyala

Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen
Erbil's governorate building attacked by gunmen

11 terrorists neutralized in Turkey, northern Iraq
11 terrorists neutralized in Turkey northern Iraq






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 