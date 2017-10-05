Borsa Istanbul up at close

World Bulletin / News Desk
Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index ended the day with a 572.90-point increase from Friday's close of 95,584.84 points, while it opened the day at 95,340.39 points, down 0.26 percent.
The USD/TRY exchange rate rose to 4.8850 as of 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT) Monday, compared with 4.8590 at Friday's close.
The euro/lira exchange rate also increased to 5.7200 by market close, versus 5.6650 at the previous close, and one British pound traded for 6.4290 Turkish liras, compared with 6.3890 at the last week's close.
In Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets, one ounce of gold traded for $1,224.20 as of 4.30 p.m. local time (1330GMT) Monday, compared with $1,221.50 at the previous close.
The price of Brent oil rose to $75.57 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) Monday, from $74.53 on Friday's close.
