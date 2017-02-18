09:23, 31 July 2018 Tuesday

Press agenda on July 31

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair Cabinet meeting at Presidential Complex.

ANKARA - Statistical authority TurkStat to release foreign trade figures for June and tourism statistics for the second quarter of this year.

ANKARA - Central Bank to release its third inflation report this year.

ANKARA - Ministry of Culture and Tourism to release data on arrivals and departures of foreigners/citizens for June.

ANKARA - European Union’s statistical office Eurostat to release unemployment figures for June.

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON - US District Judge to rule by month’s end on what constitutes an 'emolument' amid lawsuits against President Donald Trump.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council President Olof Skoog to give end of presidency news conference.

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Parliamentary committee to release report on Brexit and devolution in the UK.

RUSSIA

SOCHI - 10th high-level meeting of guarantor states for nationwide cease-fire in Syria to be held.

MOSCOW - Russian foreign and defense ministers to meet Japanese counterparts.

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/ HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.

LIBYA

TOBRUK - Libya's Tobruk-based parliament to continue debate over proposed constitutional referendum.

EGYPT

CAIRO - Following talks between Hamas delegation and Egyptian officials about Hamas-Fatah reconciliation and mounting tensions with Israel.

IRAN

TEHRAN - Following on-again, off-again talks between Tehran and US over deal to replace 2015 nuclear agreement.

ERITREA

ASMARA - Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed to meet Eritrean counterpart Isaias Afwerki.

ZIMBABWE

HARARE - Desk to follow developments after July 30 general elections.