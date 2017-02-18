Press agenda on July 31

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair Cabinet meeting at Presidential Complex.
ANKARA - Statistical authority TurkStat to release foreign trade figures for June and tourism statistics for the second quarter of this year.
ANKARA - Central Bank to release its third inflation report this year.
ANKARA - Ministry of Culture and Tourism to release data on arrivals and departures of foreigners/citizens for June.
ANKARA - European Union’s statistical office Eurostat to release unemployment figures for June.
UNITED STATES
WASHINGTON - US District Judge to rule by month’s end on what constitutes an 'emolument' amid lawsuits against President Donald Trump.
NEW YORK - UN Security Council President Olof Skoog to give end of presidency news conference.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - Parliamentary committee to release report on Brexit and devolution in the UK.
RUSSIA
SOCHI - 10th high-level meeting of guarantor states for nationwide cease-fire in Syria to be held.
MOSCOW - Russian foreign and defense ministers to meet Japanese counterparts.
SYRIA
ALEPPO/IDLIB/ HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.
LIBYA
TOBRUK - Libya's Tobruk-based parliament to continue debate over proposed constitutional referendum.
EGYPT
CAIRO - Following talks between Hamas delegation and Egyptian officials about Hamas-Fatah reconciliation and mounting tensions with Israel.
IRAN
TEHRAN - Following on-again, off-again talks between Tehran and US over deal to replace 2015 nuclear agreement.
ERITREA
ASMARA - Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed to meet Eritrean counterpart Isaias Afwerki.
ZIMBABWE
HARARE - Desk to follow developments after July 30 general elections.
