15:19, 31 July 2018 Tuesday
09:23, 31 July 2018 Tuesday

Press agenda on July 31
Press agenda on July 31

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, July 31, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to chair Cabinet meeting at Presidential Complex.

ANKARA - Statistical authority TurkStat to release foreign trade figures for June and tourism statistics for the second quarter of this year.

ANKARA - Central Bank to release its third inflation report this year.

ANKARA - Ministry of Culture and Tourism to release data on arrivals and departures of foreigners/citizens for June.

ANKARA - European Union’s statistical office Eurostat to release unemployment figures for June.

 

UNITED STATES

WASHINGTON - US District Judge to rule by month’s end on what constitutes an 'emolument' amid lawsuits against President Donald Trump.

NEW YORK - UN Security Council President Olof Skoog to give end of presidency news conference.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Parliamentary committee to release report on Brexit and devolution in the UK. 

 

RUSSIA

SOCHI - 10th high-level meeting of guarantor states for nationwide cease-fire in Syria to be held.

MOSCOW - Russian foreign and defense ministers to meet Japanese counterparts.

 

SYRIA

ALEPPO/IDLIB/ HOMS - Desk to monitor Syrian civil war.

 

LIBYA

TOBRUK - Libya's Tobruk-based parliament to continue debate over proposed constitutional referendum.

 

EGYPT

CAIRO - Following talks between Hamas delegation and Egyptian officials about Hamas-Fatah reconciliation and mounting tensions with Israel.

 

IRAN

TEHRAN - Following on-again, off-again talks between Tehran and US over deal to replace 2015 nuclear agreement.

 

ERITREA

ASMARA - Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed to meet Eritrean counterpart Isaias Afwerki.

 

ZIMBABWE

HARARE - Desk to follow developments after July 30 general elections.



