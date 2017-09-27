Today in History July 31

|1703
|English novelist Daniel Defoe is made to stand in the pillory as punishment for offending the government and church with his satire The Shortest Way With Dissenters.
|1760
|Ferdinand, Duke of Brunswick, drives the French army back to the Rhine River.
|1790
|The U.S. Patent Office opens.
|1882
|Belle and Sam Starr are charged with horse stealing in the Indian territory.
|1875
|Former president Andrew Johnson dies at the age of 66.
|1891
|Great Britain declares territories in Southern Africa up to the Congo to be within its sphere of influence.
|1904
|The Trans-Siberian railroad connecting the Ural mountains with Russia's Pacific coast, is completed.
|1917
|The third Battle of Ypres commences as the British attack the German lines.
|1932
|Adolf Hitler's Nationalist Socialist German Workers' Party (Nazis) doubles its strength in legislative elections.
|1944
|The Soviet army takes Kovno, the capital of Lithuania.
|1962
|Federation of Malaysia formally proposed.
|1971
|Apollo 15 astronauts take a drive on the moon in their land rover.
|1987
|An F4 tornado in Edmonton, Alberta kills 27 and causes $330 million in damages; the day is remembered as "Black Friday."
|1988
|Bridge collapse at Sultan Abdul Halim ferry terminal in Butterworth, Malaysia, kills 32 and injures more than 1,600.
|1990
|Bosnia-Herzegovina declares independence from Yugoslavia.
|1991
|The US and the USSR sign a long-range nuclear weapons reduction pact.
|1999
|NASA purposely crashes its Discovery Program's Lunar Prospector into the moon, ending the agency's mission to detect frozen water on Earth's moon.
|2006
|Fidel Castro temporarily hands over power to his brother Raul Castro.
|2007
|The British Army's longest continual operation, Operation Banner (1969-2007), ends as British troops withdraw from Northern Ireland.
