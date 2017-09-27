Worldbulletin News

15:19, 31 July 2018 Tuesday
History
09:50, 31 July 2018 Tuesday

Today in History July 31
Today in History July 31

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

1703   English novelist Daniel Defoe is made to stand in the pillory as punishment for offending the government and church with his satire The Shortest Way With Dissenters.
1760   Ferdinand, Duke of Brunswick, drives the French army back to the Rhine River.
1790   The U.S. Patent Office opens.
1882   Belle and Sam Starr are charged with horse stealing in the Indian territory.
1875   Former president Andrew Johnson dies at the age of 66.
1891   Great Britain declares territories in Southern Africa up to the Congo to be within its sphere of influence.
1904   The Trans-Siberian railroad connecting the Ural mountains with Russia's Pacific coast, is completed.
1917   The third Battle of Ypres commences as the British attack the German lines.
1932   Adolf Hitler's Nationalist Socialist German Workers' Party (Nazis) doubles its strength in legislative elections.
1944   The Soviet army takes Kovno, the capital of Lithuania.
1962   Federation of Malaysia formally proposed.
1971   Apollo 15 astronauts take a drive on the moon in their land rover.
1987   An F4 tornado in Edmonton, Alberta kills 27 and causes $330 million in damages; the day is remembered as "Black Friday."
1988   Bridge collapse at Sultan Abdul Halim ferry terminal in Butterworth, Malaysia, kills 32 and injures more than 1,600.
1990   Bosnia-Herzegovina declares independence from Yugoslavia.
1991   The US and the USSR sign a long-range nuclear weapons reduction pact.
1999   NASA purposely crashes its Discovery Program's Lunar Prospector into the moon, ending the agency's mission to detect frozen water on Earth's moon.
2006   Fidel Castro temporarily hands over power to his brother Raul Castro.
2007   The British Army's longest continual operation, Operation Banner (1969-2007), ends as British troops withdraw from Northern Ireland.


