Turkey warns Mongolia over manipulation by FETO

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's Foreign Ministry late Monday refuted that a Turkish man with links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) had been kidnapped in Mongolia.

Videos of a FETO-linked teacher named Veysel Akcay have been circulating on social media claiming he was kidnapped by a group of men in front of his home on July 27.

In a written statement, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hami Aksoy said Mongolia is a country where FETO has a "wide network and threatens Mongolia's national security".

"We have often shared our serious concerns about the issue with officials in Mongolia," he said.

Aksoy said Turkey "rightfully" expects all FETO members to be brought to trial, but Turkey "does not interfere with other countries' domestic security measures".

"Therefore, we are very uncomfortable about what happened on Friday is being reflected as a kidnapping operation," Aksoy said.

"These claims are false and strictly rejected by us."

Aksoy added that the foreign ministry also held a meeting with Mongolia's envoy to Ankara and protested how the issue had been reflected in Mongolia.

"The smear campaign that FETO are trying to carry out in Mongolia should be seen as an alarming situation for our friends in Mongolia, within the scope of the group's ability to lie and manipulate people," Aksoy said.