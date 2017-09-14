Turkey warns Mongolia over manipulation by FETO

World Bulletin / News Desk
Videos of a FETO-linked teacher named Veysel Akcay have been circulating on social media claiming he was kidnapped by a group of men in front of his home on July 27.
In a written statement, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hami Aksoy said Mongolia is a country where FETO has a "wide network and threatens Mongolia's national security".
"We have often shared our serious concerns about the issue with officials in Mongolia," he said.
Aksoy said Turkey "rightfully" expects all FETO members to be brought to trial, but Turkey "does not interfere with other countries' domestic security measures".
"Therefore, we are very uncomfortable about what happened on Friday is being reflected as a kidnapping operation," Aksoy said.
"These claims are false and strictly rejected by us."
Aksoy added that the foreign ministry also held a meeting with Mongolia's envoy to Ankara and protested how the issue had been reflected in Mongolia.
"The smear campaign that FETO are trying to carry out in Mongolia should be seen as an alarming situation for our friends in Mongolia, within the scope of the group's ability to lie and manipulate people," Aksoy said.
Meeting at presidential complex expected to begin at 1000 GMT
Foreign Ministry spokesman says FETO running smear campaign
Turkish diplomat Galip Ozmen and his daughter among dozens martyred by Armenian terror group ASALA between 1973 and 1984
Migrants held in eastern Van province and northwestern Balikesir province
Students from universities across Turkey to visit African, Middle Eastern countries
Opposition HDP lawmaker says Trump's attitude encouraging 'Israel's massacres'
Turkey has 77 cultural and natural sites which look to be added on UNESCO's World Heritage List
Mevlut Cavusoglu exchanges views with ambassadors ahead of his visit to Singapore to attend ASEAN meeting
Devlet Bahceli calls US threats to impose sanctions on Turkey 'a shame'
No details have been released after Cavusoglu, Pompeo talk over phone
Agreements cover agriculture, stockbreeding, fishery, tourism, investment, sports, and diplomacy
Number of migrants held trying to reach Europe from Turkey using illegal routes has increased by 60 percent this year
Terrorists have been neutralized after their attack on gendarmerie station
Boat reported to be carrying 14 people, 2 traffickers; 6 dead, 1 missing, 9 rescued
Kava Muhammed Bayram was arrested when he illegally entered Turkey from Syria