Foreign trade deficit drops 9.1 percent in June

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's foreign trade deficit dropped by 9.1 percent, year-on-year, in June, while its exports and imports reached $12.95 billion and $18.45 billion, respectively, Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced on Tuesday.

The country's exports decreased by 1.3 percent and its imports dropped by 3.8 percent in the month, versus June 2017, TurkStat said.

Foreign trade deficit of Turkey in June was nearly $5.5 billion, down from over $6 billion the same month last year.

Turkey's six-month export rose by 6.3 percent to reach $82.2 billion and imports soared by 13.5 percent to nearly $123 billion, on a yearly basis.

The country's foreign trade deficit was $40.7 billion during January to June, up 31.6 percent compared to the same period 2017.