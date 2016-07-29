Worldbulletin News

15:18, 31 July 2018 Tuesday
Palestine
11:32, 31 July 2018 Tuesday

Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in overnight raids
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in overnight raids

Around 6,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to official estimates

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli forces rounded up 17 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military on Tuesday. 

The individuals were arrested for “suspected involvement in popular terrorist activities”, the army said in a statement without elaborating on the nature of said activities. 

The detainees have since been remanded into custody for further investigation, the statement added. 

The Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians. 

According to Palestinian figures, approximately 6,500 Palestinians are currently languishing in Israeli prisons, including scores of women and some 350 minors. 



