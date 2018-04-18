Erdogan to meet Turkey's MHP leader in Ankara

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with the leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Tuesday at the presidential complex, according to a presidential source.

Erdogan's meeting with Devlet Bahceli will take place at 1 p.m. local time (1000GMT), said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The MHP and Erdogan's Justice and Development (AK) Party competed in the presidential and parliamentary elections together under the People’s Alliance, and the alliance is due to continue in parliament.

The two leaders last met on June 27 after the landmark elections that gave Erdogan his second term as president, and his first under Turkey's new presidential system.