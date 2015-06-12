Volcano hikers tell of terror after Indonesia quake

World Bulletin / News Desk
More than 500 hikers and guides stranded by landslides on an Indonesian mountain after an earthquake have returned to safety, with some recalling their terror when tonnes of rock cascaded down.
Some 800 trekkers and their guides were on the mountain when the quake struck including citizens from the United States, France, the Netherlands, Thailand, Germany and 21 other countries, according to search and rescue officials.
Hundreds managed to find a way down on Sunday and over 500 more reached safety Monday night.
While most were able to pick their way down the mountain on foot, at least three arrived at Sembalun village on the lower slopes by helicopter, according to officials.
Some returned with harrowing tales of being caught out by the quake, which killed 17 people across the holiday island including one on the mountain.
