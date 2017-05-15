Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
15:18, 31 July 2018 Tuesday
Europe
14:38, 31 July 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
German Neo-Nazis draw up target lists with 35,000 names
German Neo-Nazis draw up target lists with 35,000 names

Police confirm far-right groups such as NSU and Nordkreuz gathered addresses and telephone numbers of thousands of people

World Bulletin / News Desk

German far-right groups have drawn up several “enemy lists” containing names and addresses of more than 35,000 people, a parliamentary question revealed on Tuesday. 

The Interior Ministry said the lists were found in various police investigations and operations against far-right groups in the last seven years. 

The neo-Nazi group (NSU) gathered addresses and telephone numbers of around 10,000 people, until it was detected in 2011, the ministry said in its written reply to the parliamentary question. 

The far-right extremist group "Nordkreuz", which was only revealed last year, prepared lists that involved records of around 25,000 individuals, according to the ministry. 

A far-right terror network founded by 28-year-old German lieutenant Franco A. also prepared several lists on potential targets, which included 32 names. 

The opposition Left Party heavily criticized authorities for keeping these lists secret and not informing the individuals whose names appeared in these lists. 

Left Party lawmaker Martina Renner also accused the government of ignoring the growing threat by far-right terrorist organizations. 

“There is no other way to explain why the Federal Criminal Police Office did not give any information to those whose names appeared on these lists, but remained silent,” she said. 

 


Related German neo nazi
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
UN Turkey Iran Russia talk Syrian charter committee
UN, Turkey, Iran, Russia talk Syrian charter committee

UN Envoy de Mistura talks process of forming Syria Constitutional committee for Syria with Turkey, Iran, Russia
Gaza refugees protest UNRWA's downsizing measures
Gaza refugees protest UNRWA's downsizing measures

UNRWA has announced plans to downsize its operations in Gaza Strip
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in overnight raids
Israel arrests 17 Palestinians in overnight raids

Around 6,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to official estimates
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq
7 killed in two separate attacks in Iraq

Four civilians were killed in a suspected ISIL attack in northern Iraq  
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death
Iraq court sentences 4 al-Qaeda militants to death

Monday's verdicts were issued under Iraq’s anti-terrorism act
Turkey Russia Iran meet ahead of Syria talks
Turkey, Russia, Iran meet ahead of Syria talks

In Sochi, Russia, officials from 3 countries set to discuss technical details of a 10th round of Syria peace talks in Astana
20 arrested in West Bank raids
20 arrested in West Bank raids

Four journalists working for Al-Quds television were among the detainees
291 Palestinian children being held in Israeli prisons
291 Palestinian children being held in Israeli prisons

5,900 Palestinians, including 291 children, currently in Israeli prisons, PLO official Hanan Ashrawi says
Canada to provide CAN 50M for Palestinians
Canada to provide CAN$50M for Palestinians

'Canada is committed to addressing the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable Palestinians,' says minister
Death toll rises to 6 size of fire doubles in
Death toll rises to 6, size of fire doubles in California

In addition to the deaths, 7 people are currently missing, officials say
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections
World congratulates Pakistan for holding elections

Several countries, including US, UK react to elections in Pakistan, say they look forward to work with new government
Palestinian groups in Istanbul slam Israeli occupation
Palestinian groups in Istanbul slam Israeli occupation

Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Fatah, reject US-backed plan for region, which Trump calls 'deal of the century”
Tamimi released from Israeli prison
Tamimi released from Israeli prison

Tamimi was jailed for "attacking" an Israeli soldier
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests
3rd Palestinian dies of wounds in Gaza protests

More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since March
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California
Two dead as wildfire sweeps across Northern California

Carr Fire destroys 65 structures, leaving 55 others damaged
Iraqi PM top cleric urge gov t to meet protest
Iraqi PM, top cleric urge gov’t to meet protest demands

Ali al-Sistani calls for speedy formation of government following manual recount of May 12 poll results

News

Neo-nazi NSU murders still in dark
Neo-nazi NSU murders still in dark

Turkey awaits justice for neo-Nazi terror victims
Turkey awaits justice for neo-Nazi terror victims

UK police arrest 4 in neo-Nazi terror probe
UK police arrest 4 in neo-Nazi terror probe

Ten arrests, two injured at neo-Nazi rally in Sweden
Ten arrests two injured at neo-Nazi rally in Sweden

German intelligence warns of far-right terror
German intelligence warns of far-right terror

10 wounded in California stabbing at neo-Nazi rally
10 wounded in California stabbing at neo-Nazi rally

German president urges vigilance against xenophobia
German president urges vigilance against xenophobia

Ukraine urges sanctions against German ex-leader Schroeder
Ukraine urges sanctions against German ex-leader Schroeder

Turkish mosque set on fire in arson attack
Turkish mosque set on fire in arson attack

Merkel warns of consequences for EU asylum laggards
Merkel warns of consequences for EU asylum laggards

Five German climbers die in accident on Austrian Alps
Five German climbers die in accident on Austrian Alps

Egypt blocking German govt-backed website: Rights group
Egypt blocking German govt-backed website Rights group






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 