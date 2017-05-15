German Neo-Nazis draw up target lists with 35,000 names

World Bulletin / News Desk
The Interior Ministry said the lists were found in various police investigations and operations against far-right groups in the last seven years.
The neo-Nazi group (NSU) gathered addresses and telephone numbers of around 10,000 people, until it was detected in 2011, the ministry said in its written reply to the parliamentary question.
The far-right extremist group "Nordkreuz", which was only revealed last year, prepared lists that involved records of around 25,000 individuals, according to the ministry.
A far-right terror network founded by 28-year-old German lieutenant Franco A. also prepared several lists on potential targets, which included 32 names.
The opposition Left Party heavily criticized authorities for keeping these lists secret and not informing the individuals whose names appeared in these lists.
Left Party lawmaker Martina Renner also accused the government of ignoring the growing threat by far-right terrorist organizations.
“There is no other way to explain why the Federal Criminal Police Office did not give any information to those whose names appeared on these lists, but remained silent,” she said.
UN Envoy de Mistura talks process of forming Syria Constitutional committee for Syria with Turkey, Iran, Russia
UNRWA has announced plans to downsize its operations in Gaza Strip
Around 6,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to official estimates
Four civilians were killed in a suspected ISIL attack in northern Iraq
Monday's verdicts were issued under Iraq’s anti-terrorism act
In Sochi, Russia, officials from 3 countries set to discuss technical details of a 10th round of Syria peace talks in Astana
Four journalists working for Al-Quds television were among the detainees
5,900 Palestinians, including 291 children, currently in Israeli prisons, PLO official Hanan Ashrawi says
'Canada is committed to addressing the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable Palestinians,' says minister
In addition to the deaths, 7 people are currently missing, officials say
Several countries, including US, UK react to elections in Pakistan, say they look forward to work with new government
Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Fatah, reject US-backed plan for region, which Trump calls 'deal of the century”
More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since March
Carr Fire destroys 65 structures, leaving 55 others damaged
Ali al-Sistani calls for speedy formation of government following manual recount of May 12 poll results