German Neo-Nazis draw up target lists with 35,000 names

World Bulletin / News Desk

German far-right groups have drawn up several “enemy lists” containing names and addresses of more than 35,000 people, a parliamentary question revealed on Tuesday.

The Interior Ministry said the lists were found in various police investigations and operations against far-right groups in the last seven years.

The neo-Nazi group (NSU) gathered addresses and telephone numbers of around 10,000 people, until it was detected in 2011, the ministry said in its written reply to the parliamentary question.

The far-right extremist group "Nordkreuz", which was only revealed last year, prepared lists that involved records of around 25,000 individuals, according to the ministry.

A far-right terror network founded by 28-year-old German lieutenant Franco A. also prepared several lists on potential targets, which included 32 names.

The opposition Left Party heavily criticized authorities for keeping these lists secret and not informing the individuals whose names appeared in these lists.

Left Party lawmaker Martina Renner also accused the government of ignoring the growing threat by far-right terrorist organizations.

“There is no other way to explain why the Federal Criminal Police Office did not give any information to those whose names appeared on these lists, but remained silent,” she said.