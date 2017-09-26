Party leader injured in Yemen's Aden attack

World Bulletin / News Desk
Aref Ahmed Ali was injured when an improvised explosive device-laden to his car exploded in Mualla city, the source, who preferred to remain anonymous due to security concerns, said.
His son had lost one of his legs in the explosion.
Ali is the secretary-general of the Doctors and Pharmacists Syndicate in Aden. He had been previously arrested in March before he was released two weeks ago.
No group yet has claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack.
On Sunday, Colonel Nasser Makrij, a former intelligence officer, was assassinated outside his house in Aden, the current seat of the Yemeni government.
Impoverished Yemen has remained wracked by violence since 2014, when Shia Houthi rebels overran much of the country, including capital Sanaa.
The conflict escalated in 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its Sunni-Arab allies launched a massive air campaign in Yemen aimed at rolling back Houthi gains.
UN Envoy de Mistura talks process of forming Syria Constitutional committee for Syria with Turkey, Iran, Russia
UNRWA has announced plans to downsize its operations in Gaza Strip
Around 6,500 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to official estimates
Four civilians were killed in a suspected ISIL attack in northern Iraq
Monday's verdicts were issued under Iraq’s anti-terrorism act
In Sochi, Russia, officials from 3 countries set to discuss technical details of a 10th round of Syria peace talks in Astana
Four journalists working for Al-Quds television were among the detainees
5,900 Palestinians, including 291 children, currently in Israeli prisons, PLO official Hanan Ashrawi says
'Canada is committed to addressing the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable Palestinians,' says minister
In addition to the deaths, 7 people are currently missing, officials say
Several countries, including US, UK react to elections in Pakistan, say they look forward to work with new government
Palestinian groups, including Hamas and Fatah, reject US-backed plan for region, which Trump calls 'deal of the century”
More than 150 Palestinians have been martyred by Israeli army fire since March
Carr Fire destroys 65 structures, leaving 55 others damaged
Ali al-Sistani calls for speedy formation of government following manual recount of May 12 poll results