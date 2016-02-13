Turkish army 'neutralizes' 2 terrorists in N. Iraq

World Bulletin / News Desk
Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
In a post on its official Twitter account, Turkish Armed Forces said that the air operation was conducted against a separatist terrorist organization in northern Iraq's Gara region and two armed terrorists were killed according to initial findings.
The army did not specify the terror groups involved, but Turkey is embroiled in a long-running struggle against the PKK terrorist group in the area.
The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.
Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including a number of women and children.
